Olivia Colman Confesses She 'Took Beta Blocker To Calm Down' Before 2019 Oscars Win

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Actress Olivia Colman has revealed that she was very nervous the night she won her Oscar.

Colman has shared that she had to take a beta blocker to calm down.

The actress, 50, also revealed that she ordered a high neck dress to hide a huge rash.

The actress states that the rash appears when she is stressed, reports co'.

Colman won the award in 2019 for 'The Favourite', the movie in which she played Queen Anne.

The actress said in a new book:“I had been really against anyone talking about it as I didn't like the pressure. I had half a beta blocker because I was so nervous. It took away all my fear. I shouldn't recommend that, but it was great.”

As per co', the pills slow down the heart.

Speaking of ordering her dress for the occasion, Colman added:“When I get nervous, I get the most awful red rash. So most of my evening dresses have a high neck to hide my panic.”

The book, '50 Oscar Nights' by Dave Karger, also reveals Elton John felt his song 'Can You Feel The Love Tonight' from 'The Lion King' in 1995 should not have got an Oscar. He believes the film's 'Circle of Life' should have won.

Colman previously revealed that she was drunk while accepting the prestigious award.“I actually can't remember it”, she told chat show host Graham Norton, when he asked her about the moment.

“The great thing about the Oscars is, there is a bar just behind (the auditorium) so almost all the time everyone is in the bar. There are hundreds of seat fillers so almost everybody is getting bladdered.”

The actress left the audience in stitches with her hilarious acceptance speech.