Titagarh Rail Systems launches second 25T Bollard Pull tug for Indian navy

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 13th March 2024: Titagarh Rail Systems Limited (TRSL) has launched its second 25T Bollard Pull Tug, Bahubali, for the Indian Navy. The ship is built at the Company’s facility located in Titagarh, Barrackpore. The launch is part of the six 25 BP tugs order secured by the Company in November, 2021 from Indian Navy under the Ministry of Defence’s Make in India initiative. The keel laying ceremony for the fourth 25T Bollard Pull Tug, Yuvan (Yard 338), was also conducted after the launch.



Commodore Atul Maini, President SSB (Kolkata), graced the event as the Chief Guest. The launch ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including Commodore S. Sreekumar, Warship Production Superintendent (Kolkata). Representing Titagarh were Commodore Sanjay Deshpande (Retd.), Executive director (OPS), Gautam Roy, Executive Director and Commodore Ishan Tandon (Retd.), VP-SBD.



In a statement from Mr. Umesh Chowdhary, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, TRSL, said, “It is a momentous day for us at TRSL; after launching the first tug earlier this year, we have launched the second tug in a record time, which is within just 2 months of launching the first one. This underscores a substantial milestone in our commitment to bolstering India's naval capabilities, and we are diligently progressing with the remaining vessels to meet the promised timeline.”



The 25T BP Tug boasts several key features, enhancing its capabilities for diverse maritime operations. Powered by two robust engines generating 1200 BHP @1800 RPM each, the tug provides formidable thrust for manoeuvring large vessels. The azimuth thrusters enable exceptional manoeuvrability, allowing precise movements in various directions. With a 25-ton Bollard Pull, the tug can efficiently handle a range of towing tasks.



Equipped with an external firefighting system and boasting a commendable 96-hour endurance, the vessel ensures preparedness for emergency conditions. The ship offers the crew members comfortable accommodation, including mess facilities, ensuring extended operational efficiency. Fitted communication and navigation equipment enhance safe navigation and effective coordination with other ships, while the tug's towing configuration versatility includes stern towing and pushing ahead.



As a vital contributor to the transformative policies initiated by the Government of India, including Make in India and Atma Nirbhar Bharat, Titagarh is actively involved in the construction of naval vessels comprising five Diving Support Craft & six 25 BP tugs for the Indian Navy.





