National Bank of Iraq − Ratings Affirmed with a Stable Outlook

(MENAFN- Capital Intelligence Ltd) Capital Intelligence Ratings (CI Ratings or CI) today announced that it has affirmed the Long-Term Foreign Currency Rating (LT FCR) and Short-Term Foreign Currency Rating (ST FCR) of National Bank of Iraq (NBI) at ‘B’ and ‘B’, respectively. At the same time, CI Ratings has affirmed NBI’s Bank Standalone Rating (BSR) of ‘b-’, Core Financial Strength (CFS) rating of ‘bb’, and Extraordinary Support Level (ESL) of Moderate. The Outlook for both the LT FCR and BSR is Stable.



CI has also affirmed the Bank’s Long- and Short-Term Ratings on the Iraq National Scale of ‘iqA’ and ‘iqA1’, respectively, with a Stable Outlook. These are supported and constrained by the same factors as the CFS as outlined below.



The Bank’s LT FCR is set one notch above the BSR to reflect the moderate likelihood of extraordinary support from Jordanian parent, Capital Bank of Jordan (CAP). While CI considers CAP willing to provide extraordinary support, its financial capacity to do so may be rather limited given its own balance sheet size constraints. CAP is 23.97% owned by the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, Public Investment Fund (PIF). The Bank’s BSR is derived from a CFS rating of ‘bb’ (the highest accorded to any Iraqi bank) and the constraints imposed by the Operating Environment Risk Anchor (OPERA) of ‘c+’. The latter significantly constrains the ratings of all Iraqi banks. NBI’s credit strengths are the management and financial support from the parent, the sound loan asset quality, as well as good CAR and balance sheet leverage ratio. The high liquidity underpinned by an expanding customer deposit base and good profitability at both the operating and net levels are also rating supporting factors. The main rating constraints are NBI’s high credit risk profile (as is the case with peer banks) due to a difficult operating environment and Iraq’s sovereign risk, and the relatively small (though expanding) balance sheet, alongside the concentrations in assets and customer deposits. Other credit challenges are the high systemic liquidity risk and a weak regulatory and supervisory framework, but this is slowly improving.



NBI is among the leading and largest private sector banks operating in Iraq’s underdeveloped and government-dominated banking system. Managed by its Jordanian parent CAP under a technical management agreement, the Bank has built a good track record and reputation in the marketplace. This has garnered strong volumes of business and, in turn, help expand the deposit and loan franchises. Although the modest balance sheet size renders the business model fairly concentrated − a feature of all Iraqi private sector banks − it has nonetheless withstood Iraq’s socioeconomic and political headwinds. Despite Iraq’s difficult operating environment and the prevailing high credit risk in the banking system, sound risk management practices have safeguarded NBI’s balance sheet and good financial metrics relative to the current ratings level. This is an important ratings driver.



Loan asset quality has been consistently sound. Notwithstanding their growth in money terms, NPLs measured against gross loans declined mildly to a sound 2.2% in 2023 due to the base effect. The Bank’s NPL ratio was significantly better than the peer group average. A majority of NPLs are corporate borrowers operating in the commercial and, to lesser extent, real estate and industrial sectors. Despite the rapid retail loan expansion seen over the last few years, the NPL ratio was lowest in the retail book (1.2%), reflecting sound underwriting standards. Retail loans are predominately granted to public sector employees against their salary assignment. Retail lending has helped reduce to some degree borrower concentrations and diversify sectoral exposures. Stage 2 loans were at a moderate level and comprised mostly restructured performing loans. Meanwhile, the Bank’s already more than full loan-loss reserve cover strengthened further in 2023 and provides a strong cushion for unforeseen credit losses.



In common with other Iraqi banks, NBI has high sovereign risk exposure in the form of Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) balances and, to a lesser extent, Iraq government bonds. Given the very limited avenues in which to deploy surplus liquidity in the Iraqi market, CBI balances more than doubled again in money terms in 2023, and were equivalent to 267% of total equity. In accordance with CI’s rating criteria, CBI balances come firmly under the sovereign risk category. When taken together with Iraqi government bond holdings, aggregate sovereign risk exposure increased to a high multiple (>3x) of total equity. This raises concentration risk issues, particularly in the context of Iraq’s weak sovereign credit risk profile. In CI’s view, a significant sovereign credit event could potentially transmit stress to NBI’s balance sheet, as well as earnings. This is an important credit challenge for NBI. Government securities comprise mostly liquid IQD-denominated paper held at amortised cost and traded on the secondary market.



The consistently good liquidity metrics and sound funding profile are a credit strength. The Bank was a significant ‘flight to quality’ beneficiary in 2023 after the CBI barred a significant number of other Iraqi banks from USD trading over their alleged dealings with sanctioned Iranian entities. Cheap current accounts dominated customer deposits, with the latter funding the lion’s share of total assets in 2023 – a level that was well above the average seen at other private sector banks in Iraq. This partially highlights NBI’s growing intermediary role in the Iraqi economy. Although the depositor concentrations elevate liquidity risk to some extent, this is partially mitigated by the large stock of liquid assets. NBI’s good liquidity is considered crucial in a banking system where the CBI is understood to be a lender of last resort only in exceptional circumstances. Furthermore, the high probability of event risk in Iraq − alongside limited depositor confidence − means that safeguarding liquidity is important.



We expect the Bank to maintain total CAR at broadly the sound level seen in 2023 in the medium term. The mild increase seen in total CAR was driven by slightly higher growth in regulatory capital (from retained earnings) relative to that of total risk weighted assets (RWA). Total RWA density declined to 51.9% in 2023, principally as a result of higher zero risk-weighted CBI balances. The quality of capital is strong as indicated by the high CET 1 ratio of 20.2% at end-2023. At this level, we deem the Bank’s capacity to absorb unforeseen losses as being good. This is important given the balance sheet’s sensitivity to external shocks. NBI has good capital flexibility given the demonstrated ordinary support from core shareholders. Management anticipate to comply with CBI’s new paid-up capital requirement at end-2024 through ongoing capitalisation of reserves.



NBI has good operating income generation capacity – in contrast to almost all other Iraqi banks – driven by high levels of net interest income (NII) and fees and commissions. This factor continues to support the ratings. The overall quality and stability of these core revenue streams have improved over time, aided by the diversification into retail banking. Higher-margin retail banking was the largest generator of operating income in 2023, followed by corporate banking and treasury. Although operating and net profit reached exceptionally high levels in 2023 (due to windfall fee income from a flight to quality), we expect operating profitability to remain strong and provide good risk absorption capacity going forward. NBI’s cost-to-income ratio improved significantly and is expected to remain good over the medium term.



Iraq’s OPERA is at a level indicative of a high degree of risk. The OPERA takes into account the volatility of the economy and underlying structural and fiscal weaknesses, as well as significant socio-economic imbalances and deficiencies in the country’s political and institutional frameworks. Although the Iraqi economy continued to recover moderately in 2023 from the economic fallout of the pandemic – buoyed by favourable oil prices − credit risk remains elevated. OPERA also reflects the challenges inherent in a banking sector that is small, underdeveloped, and dominated by financially weak state-owned banks. The latter elevate banking systemic risks. Both the legal system and corporate governance standards are also weak.



Rating Outlook



The Outlook for NBI’s ratings is Stable, indicating that they are unlikely to change over the next 12 months. This reflects our view that we expect the Bank to maintain its current risk profile including the concentrations in the balance sheet, even though the ROAA could decline from the current strong level.



Rating Dynamics: Upside Scenario



We do not expect an upward change in the ratings and/or outlook unless OPERA and our internal assessment of Iraq’s sovereign credit risk improves. These are currently seen as being unlikely to change within a 12-month timeframe.



Rating Dynamics: Downside Scenario



Although not our current expectation, the Bank’s ratings could be reduced by one notch over the next 12 months in the event key metrics deteriorate considerably. The ratings could also be lowered should OPERA and/or our internal assessment of Iraq sovereign credit risk deteriorate.



*A National Rating summarises the repayment risk of an entity relative to other entities within the same economy. It is not an absolute measurement of risk. National Ratings are not directly comparable across borders.



Contact



Primary Analyst: Morris Helal, Senior Credit Analyst; E-mail: ...

Secondary Analyst & Committee Chairperson: Rory Keelan, Senior Credit Analyst



About the Ratings



The credit ratings have been issued by Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd, P.O. Box 53585, Limassol 3303, Cyprus.



The following information sources were used to prepare the credit ratings: public information and information provided by the rated entity. Financial data and metrics have been derived by CI from the rated entity’s financial statements for FY2019-23. CI may also have relied upon non-public financial information provided by the rated entity and may also have used financial information from credible, independent third-party data providers. CI considers the quality of information available on the rated entity to be satisfactory for the purposes of assigning and maintaining credit ratings. CI does not audit or independently verify information received during the rating process.



The principal methodologies used to determine the ratings are the Bank Rating Methodology, dated 3 April 2019 (see and the National Scale Ratings Criteria for Iraq, dated 15 March 2020 ( Information on rating scales and definitions, the time horizon of rating outlooks, and the definition of default can be found at CI’s policy on unsolicited ratings including an explanation of the colour coding of credit rating symbols can be found at the same location. Historical performance data, including default rates, are available from a central repository established by ESMA (CEREP) at



This rating action follows a scheduled periodic (annual) review of the rated entity. National and International Ratings on the entity were first released in March 2018 and last updated in March 2023. The ratings and rating outlook were disclosed to the rated entity prior to publication and were not amended following that disclosure. The ratings have been assigned or maintained at the request of the rated entity or related third parties.



Conditions of Use and General Limitations



The information contained in this publication including opinions, views, data, material and ratings may not be copied, distributed, altered or otherwise reproduced, in whole or in part, in any form or manner by any person except with the prior written consent of Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd (hereinafter “CI”). All information contained herein has been obtained from sources believed to be accurate and reliable. However, because of the possibility of human or mechanical error or other factors by third parties, CI or others, the information is provided “as is” and CI and any third-party providers make no representations, guarantees or warranties whether express or implied regarding the accuracy or completeness of this information.



Without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing, CI and any third-party providers accept no responsibility or liability for any losses, errors or omissions, however caused, or for the results obtained from the use of this information. CI and any third-party providers do not accept any responsibility or liability for any damages, costs, expenses, legal fees or losses or any indirect or consequential loss or damage including, without limitation, loss of business and loss of profits, as a direct or indirect consequence of or in connection with or resulting from any use of this information.



Credit ratings and credit-related analysis issued by CI are current opinions as of the date of publication and not statements of fact. CI’s credit ratings provide a relative ranking of credit risk. They do not indicate a specific probability of default over any given time period. The ratings do not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, including, but not limited to, market risk and liquidity risk. CI’s ratings are not a recommendation to purchase, sell, or hold any security and do not comment as to market price or suitability of any security for a particular investor.



The information contained in this publication does not constitute investment or financial advice. As the ratings and analysis are opinions of CI they should be relied upon to a limited degree and users of this information should conduct their own risk assessment and due diligence before making any investment or other business decisions.



Copyright © Capital Intelligence Ratings Ltd 2024





MENAFN16032024002960000411ID1107984467