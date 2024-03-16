(MENAFN- Wallis Public Relations) March 13, 2024, CLEVELAND: While anybody can develop chronic kidney disease (CKD), individuals with diabetes, high blood pressure, obesity and other chronic diseases are particularly at risk and need to ensure they are screened regularly and manage their health condition well, says an expert from global health system Cleveland Clinic, speaking ahead of World Kidney Day on March 14.

Globally, around one in 10 people have some form of CKD, according to the International Society of Nephrology and the International Federation of Kidney Foundations, which jointly organize World Kidney Day.

“With CKD, a person often doesn’t experience symptoms until they have advanced disease, so screening tests are vital for early detection of disease or assurance that the kidneys are functioning normally,” says Cleveland Clinic nephrologist Hanny Sawaf MD. “In the case of long-standing chronic kidney disease, the damage is often irreversible, but if kidney damage is caught early, we can take steps to reverse, prevent or delay any further damage. This is why simple non-invasive kidney tests are included in annual health check-ups for adults, and they are particularly important for people with a family history of kidney disease or those with chronic health conditions.”



Dr. Sawaf points out that, left unchecked, hypertension – or high blood pressure – and diabetes are the most common causes of kidney disease and end-stage renal disease. Obesity raises the risk of both hypertension and diabetes but is also known to be an independent risk factor for chronic kidney disease. While the prevalence of diabetes, hypertension and obesity is increasing globally, the good news is that many new and highly effective therapies for managing these conditions have been developed.



“In clinical trials, some newer medications, such as SGLT2 inhibitors and GLP-1 receptor agonists, which are used to treat people with diabetes and obesity, appear to have benefits for the kidneys independent of weight loss and blood sugar control,” he adds. “In fact, the recent FLOW trial to establish whether semaglutide had a positive effect on renal function ended prematurely as it had met its objective.”



Tips for Good Kidney Health

In addition to managing chronic conditions and undergoing recommended screening tests, Dr. Sawaf says there are lifestyle changes that individuals can implement to improve their kidney health. In general, the guidelines for maintaining heart health also apply to kidney health, and these steps can also contribute to better management of diabetes, obesity and hypertension, he says.



“Recommendations for kidney health include exercising regularly, getting enough sleep – aiming for seven to eight hours each night – not smoking, limiting alcohol intake and maintaining a healthy weight,” says Dr. Sawaf. “In addition, follow a heart-healthy eating plan such as the Mediterranean diet, which is focused on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, fish, lean meats and olive oil, or the low-sodium DASH diet. Restricting sodium is important, especially for those with high blood pressure or those who have kidney disease, and we recommend consuming a maximum of 2g of sodium per day for these patients,” he adds.





