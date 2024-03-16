Jacky's Retail announce special offers for Samsung Electronics during Ramadan

(MENAFN- Market Buzz International FZE) Latest offers include payment options and discounts of up to 35% off on the latest Samsung devices at select Jacky’s Samsung Brand Shops in the UAE during the Holy Month



Dubai, UAE – 15 March 2024 – Jacky's Retail, a premier electronics retailer in the UAE, has announced special savings for its customers on a range of its latest innovative Samsung devices during the Holy Month of Ramadan. This exciting announcement not only lets customers enjoy up to 35 percent off on the latest Samsung gadgets but also gives them additional offers and easy payment plans with some of the leading banks in UAE.

Some of the Samsung's Cutting-Edge Products on offer include the latest Galaxy S24 Series, that boasts cutting-edge features like the revolutionary 'Circle to Search with Google,' allowing users to instantly search objects or text in images. The other products include the Neo QLED Televisions, its range of Bespoke Refrigerators that allows users to design the fridge to suite their kitchens and the new cooking range from Samsung that promises to “take your culinary creations to the next level”.

On top of the savings, Jacky’s Retail will continue to offer its customers flexible payment options including payments to be spread over installments of up to 24-months with select major banks in UAE at 0% interest or opt for the popular Buy-Now-Pay-Later option with Tabby.

The offer is valid at Jacky's Samsung Brand Shops in Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, and BurJuman in Dubai, City Centre Al Zahia in Sharjah, and Khalidiya Mall in Abu Dhabi. The offer is also available through Jacky's e-commerce platform,



- Ends -



About Jacky’s Retail LLC:

Launched in December 2013, Jacky’s Retail LLC is a new subsidiary under Jacky’s Group of Companies. Jacky’s Retail manages and operates Samsung Brand shops across the UAE. Samsung Brand shops under Jacky’s Retail serves as a one-stop shop for all Samsung products. The shops will also include a team of sales consultants and technical assistance.

MENAFN16032024007612016368ID1107984456