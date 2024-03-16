Aspiration Needles Market Growth Drivers & Opportunities 2031

(MENAFN- Markets and Data) Global aspiration needles market is projected to witness a CAGR of 6.57% during the forecast period 2024-2031, growing from USD 927.5 million in 2023 to USD 1542.72 million in 2031. The aspiration needle market is anticipated to thrive due to the growing prevalence of cancer across the globe. With the growing number of cancer cases, the demand for aspiration needles for biopsy and other diagnostics is expected to increase significantly. Governments and health organizations promote cancer screenings and diagnostics, contributing to an increase in demand for biopsy needles. There is a growing preference for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures, which drives demand for aspiration needles. Moreover, rapid technological advancements represent a significant growth-inducing factor. Innovative technologies enable better accuracy and efficiency in biopsy procedures, leading to improved patient outcomes and increased adoption rates, further boosting the market growth. However, risks associated with the use of aspiration needles and design complications are some major challenges for this market. Market players are focusing on product innovations and partnerships to overcome these challenges and drive profits.



In September 2023, Broncus Medical launched the BioStar Transbronchial Aspiration Needle (TBNA) to facilitate minimally invasive diagnostic procedures. This advanced needle enables medical professionals to collect precise tissue samples and high-quality specimens, aiding in the diagnosis and staging of lung cancer. The needle seamlessly integrates with endobronchial ultrasound bronchoscopy (EBUS) techniques, enhancing clinical outcomes and patient care. Designed for versatility, the BioStar TBNA is suitable for both conventional TBNA (cTBNA) and EBUS-TBNA diagnostic methods. Broncus offers the needle in 21G, 22G, and 25G sizes to accommodate various clinical needs.



Increasing Number of Cancer Cases



Cancer is a primary cause of death worldwide. Changes in lifestyle, tobacco and alcohol consumption, and radiation exposure are leading causes of cancer and have resulted in a significant increase in cancer cases. Advancements in diagnostics for early cancer detection have surged the demand in the cancer diagnostics market. The majority of cancer cases are diagnosed through the biopsy method and aspiration needles are widely used for that purpose. Cancer biopsy is essential to lower mortality rates, thereby driving the global aspiration needle market's expansion.



The World Health Organization reported approximately 19.3 million new cancer cases in 2020, a number that is projected to rise to 21.6 million by 2025. Breast cancer is the most common cancer globally, with an estimated 7.8 million women surviving breast cancer in the past five years. Data from recent Globocan study indicates that breast cancer accounts for roughly 12% of all cancer cases. This prevalent condition is likely to drive significant market growth over the forthcoming years.



Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Diagnostic Procedures



The growing preference for minimally invasive diagnostic procedures is driving the demand for aspiration needles due to the benefits they offer in terms of decreased morbidity, mortality, hospitalization time, and expenses. Minimally invasive procedures, such as those guided by imaging technologies, allow physicians to treat conditions through needle punctures or catheters, reducing the need for open surgeries. These procedures are increasingly being used in therapeutic modalities, leading to improved patient outcomes, and expanded treatment options for individuals who are not candidates for traditional open surgeries. Manufacturers are actively involved in product development to cater to the market needs. For example, in October 2023, Praxis Medical received FDA 510(k) clearance for its EndoCore Endobronchial ultrasound with transbronchial needle aspiration (EBUS-TBNA) tiny needle biopsy technology. The EndoCore EBUS-TBNA biopsy instrument was created by an American medical device business to aid in the diagnosis and staging of lung cancer.



Dominance of Cancer Application



Fine-needle aspiration (FNA) is widely used in the diagnosis of breast cancer, lung cancer, and other types of cancer, such as colorectal, prostate, kidney, and bone and bone marrow cancer. FNA is considered an excellent, safe, and cost-effective diagnostic procedure, particularly for evaluating breast lumps. Additionally, FNA is highly accurate, with sensitivities above 90% and specificities above 95% for certain types of cancer. Market players are actively involved in developing solutions and obtaining regulatory clearance. For instance, in September 2023, Limaca Medical obtained approval from the FDA for its innovative Precision GI, a first-of-its-kind endoscopic biopsy tool for gastrointestinal diseases. Unlike other existing biopsy devices, Precision GI uses an automated, motorized cutting needle, ensuring precise tissue collection for accurate diagnosis. Limaca Medical, a leading healthcare company, is committed to revolutionizing endoscopic biopsy procedures for patients battling life-threatening digestive and lung cancers.



Image-guided Systems Dominate the Market



Image-guided systems are preferred for aspiration needle biopsies due to their higher accuracy compared to palpation-guided biopsies. Research shows that image-guided biopsies have a sensitivity of 96.3% for diagnosing malignant lesions, while palpation-guided biopsies have a lower sensitivity of 46.7%. Image guidance, such as ultrasound, allows for real-time visualization of the needle placement, ensuring accurate sampling of the target tissue. Additionally, image-guided biopsies offer advantages like better patient tolerance, improved cosmetic outcomes, and cost-effectiveness compared to open surgical biopsies. The use of image guidance in needle biopsies improves diagnostic accuracy and minimizes the risk of erroneous sampling, making it the preferred choice for various medical procedures.



In February 2023, TransMed7, a company specializing in breast biopsy devices, announced the clinical use of production models of its Concorde US ultrasound-guided biopsy devices. The Concorde US platform consists of two models, the Concorde US model and Concorde ST. Among these, Concorde US can be used handheld with ultrasound guidance or with an optional stage mount adapter for stereotactic and 2D/3D tomosynthesis procedures. On the other hand, Concorde ST is suitable for stereotactic and 2D/3D tomosynthesis-guided breast biopsy procedures, offering console-replacing functionality.



North America to be the Dominating Region



North America dominates the aspiration needle market due to several reasons. Firstly, there is a well-developed healthcare infrastructure in the region, which supports the adoption of advanced medical technologies such as aspiration needles. Secondly, there is high healthcare spending in countries like the United States, which drives the demand for innovative medical devices. Thirdly, there is an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, which require regular monitoring and treatment using aspiration needles. Finally, there is a strong focus on improving the visibility of biopsy needles to aid market growth, which contributes to the dominant position of North America in the aspiration needle market.



Future Market Scenario



Over time, transthoracic needle aspiration (TTNA) has undergone major advancements, and continuing developments promise to improve its efficiency and introduce individualized medicine. Technology advancements, better biopsy samples, and increased capabilities are among these advancements. TTNA has moved from fluoroscopy to computed tomography (CT), resulting in better visualization and cutting-edge biopsy equipment. In TTNA operations, a variety of needles are utilized, including suction needles, cutting needles, and automated core biopsy needles. The future holds promising growth for the aspiration needles market.



