LS Polls: Nearly 25 Lakh Voters Will Cast Votes In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, March 16 (IANS) The Gurugram administration revealed on Friday that more than 24.94 lakh people from Gurugram, Rewari, and Mewat regions will be eligible to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Nishant Kumar Yadav said that a total of 2,407 polling stations have been created in the Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency. Of these, 989 are in urban areas and 1,418 are rural polling booths.

Gurugram Lok Sabha constituency includes nine assembly seats of Gurugram, Rewari and Mewat regions, which include Bawal, Rewari, Pataudi, Badshahpur, Gurugram, Sohna, Nuh, Firozpur Jhirka and Punhana areas.

Yadav said that around 2,24,458 voters are in Bawal assembly constituency, 2,46,801 in Rewari assembly constituency, 2,45,787 in Pataudi assembly constituency, 4,62,765 in the Badshahpur constituency, 4,5,814 in the Gurugram assembly constituency and 2,70,259 voters are in the Sohna assembly constituency.

Apart from this, there are 2,0,310 voters in the Nuh assembly constituency, 2,38, 807 voters in the Firozpur Jhirka, and 1,0,99,43 voters in the Punhana assembly constituency.

"Of these, 989 polling booths are located in urban areas and 1,418 booths are located in rural areas. In these, auxiliary polling stations will also be built at polling stations with more than 1,500 voters," Yadav said.

Meanwhile, in Bawal assembly constituency, 10 booths are in urban areas and 247 booths are in rural areas. There are 257 polling booths here in Bawal. There are 250 polling stations in Rewari assembly seat including 117 urban and 133 rural polling booths.

Similarly, there are 247 polling booths including 26 urban and 221 rural booths in Pataudi, 428 including 379 urban and 49 rural polling booths in Badshahpur and 351 urban polling booths in Gurugram.

Likewise, there are 244 polling booths including 59 urban and 185 rural in Sohna, 193 including 11 urban and 182 rural polling booths in Nuh, 242 including 20 urban and 222 rural polling booths in Firozpur Jhirka, and a total of 242 polling booths including 16 urban and 179 rural in Punhana assembly constituency.