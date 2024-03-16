Biman Unveils New Ground Handling Equipment

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Biman Bangladesh Airlines on March 11 commissioned 18 newly assembled aircraft cargoes and two brand new aircraft push back tow-tractor (PBTT) for its Ground Support Equipment (GSE) department.

Biman's CEO and Managing Director Shafiul Azim commissioned the new gears as the chief guest at Dhaka Airport premises.

The new baggage tow-tractors manufactured by Japan's Toyota Tsusho Corporation will improve Biman's ground handling operations.

Besides, TLD France made two brand new aircraft push back tow-tractors which will be very supportive for ensuring on time flight departures.

Furthermore, the national flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines is considering adding more than hundred different types of state-of-the-art machinery to its Ground Service Equipment department to operate the Third Terminal of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

Currently, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has 53 sedan cars, 63 microbuses, three Pajero Jeep, six pick-up vans, two ambulances, four motorcycles and a minibus in its vehicle pool sub-division.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will add more nine microbuses and a Toyota Corolla Altis Hybrid sedan car for VIPs soon.

Currently, Biman Bangladesh Airlines GSE fleet comprises 293 modern equipment.

Earlier, the airline added new equipments to its GSE dept in an effort to better serve HSIA.

