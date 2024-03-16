Global Baku Forum: Glimpse Of Hope For Solving Migrants' Problems

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov Read more
Migration has been the biggest challenge for mankind throughout
history. Except for the very tight circle in society, it has
satisfied neither migrant-receiving nor migrant-sending (origin)
societies. The 11th Global Baku Forum will discuss the old issue
and ways to solve it will be voiced.
It is worth noting that the history of migration dates back to
prehistoric times. Scarcity of food, dangers of predators, natural
disasters, and so on made cave-dwellers change their living places.
Unfortunately, despite passing thousands of years, similar issues
force people to leave their homelands and find new ones. A
well-developed transportation even further accelerated
migrations.
Migration is a big blow for origin countries. It depletes
workforces and hinders the development of migrant-sending
countries. For example, modern-day Eastern European countries
suffer from a deficiency of workforce due to the high migration of
their population to Western European countries after becoming a
member of the EU. As a result, SMEs cannot afford to pay high
salaries, which causes further unemployment. So, subsequently it
causes a vicious circle.
Some could claim that migrants could help a country of origin
through remittance. Besides, when the migrants return they could
bring know-how to the countries of origin. However, in practice, it
works totally differently. First of all, remittance could assist in
handling foreign exchange deficit and bring economic activity to
some extent within the country but it simultaneity brings
disbalance. The price of some services or products becomes
available only for some people not for all. For example, remittance
from Russia has caused the prices of real estate to ramp up in some
of the former Soviet republics. As for bringing know-how to the
origin country by coming-back immigrants, it works in theory, but
actually the majority of migrants do not return, or return in old
age. Turkiye is the best example of it. The Turkish migrants, who
moved to Germany in the 1960s, and their children did not return
back even if the German government offered money in the 1980s.
In addition to economic impacts, migration has a social and
psychological impact, as well. First of all, it separates families.
Some children grow up rarely seeing their fathers, or old folks
spend their time by waiting for the way of their children.
However, migrants and receiving countries suffer sociologically
and psychologically, as well. As is known, not all migrants are
highly skilled workers. Most of them are unskilled employees who
work for minimal wages. They are obliged to share one flat and to
live in unbearable conditions. In addition, they encounter racism,
and all faults and blames in domestic policies are put upon
them.
As for migrant-receiving societies, for them, everything is not
as good as some media outlets claim. Due to the high migration, the
price of real estate and rents ramp up. Some former Soviet
republics and Turkiye witnessed it after the inception of the
Ukrainian War. The prices jumped up as a flood of Ukrainian
refugees and Russians who escaped from the war came to the said
regions.
Migrants create plenty of workforces for society which enables
business facilities to exploitate not only them but also local
people. In some countries, due to migrants minimal wage has not
been raised for years. Besides, due to the surplus workforce, some
business people demand local people and even highly skilled ones to
work under prices. As a result, hatred emerges among the local
people against the migrants which sometimes leads to racism. Thus,
here poses a question: "Who benefits from migrants?"
Even some people claim that migration or migrants bring wealth
to this or that country. They enjoy counting migrants who built
good careers such as Steve Jobs, Parviz Morad Omidyar, Sergey Brin
and so on. However, they are the tip of the iceberg. The other side
of the medallion is totally different which has caused hot debates
among the Western intellectuals for 150 years. American writer
Upton Sinclair called the migrants wage slaves. The writer
presented himself as a migrant from Eastern Europe and worked among
them for weeks to write his famous semi-documentary book titled
Jungle more than one hundred years ago. The book describes the
unbearable lives of migrants and how they are exploited. Following
his research, Upton Sinclair points out that big American
corporations try their best to bring migrants to the USA to
suppress workers' movement and force them to work cheaply.
Upton Sinclair is not the only person who calls migrants slaves.
For example, the Anti-Tom literary series compares migrants with
slaves and comes to the conclusion that slaves have more bearable
lives.
It is enough to watch any documentary films about the lives of
migrants in Southern Italy, Spain, and other Western countries to
see that nothing has changed since Upton Sinclair. Nobody benefits
from migration except, some big corporations. Ironically, these big
corporations cause reasons such as wars, droughts, environmental
catastrophes, and so on.
We hope that the 11th Global Baku Forum will be one of the means
to solve modern slavery, and the insight of migrants and migration
will be erased from history forever. Peace and prosperity will hug
the earth and the need for migration will disappear.
