White House On Deployment Of Foreign Troops In Ukraine: This Is Sovereign Decision Of Every Nation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The current U.S. administration does not object to proposals by other NATO countries to deploy their troops on Ukrainian territory, adding that this is a sovereign decision of every nation.

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said this at a briefing in Washington on Friday, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

Asked if the Biden administration is asking other countries, particularly France, to stop talking about sending troops to Ukraine, Kirby said: "No."

Estonia PM offers no guarantees country's troops not to deploy in Ukraine

Asked if the U.S. prevents other countries from doing this, Kirby said "those are sovereign decisions that a nation has to make." At the same time, he added that the United States continues to stand by the position announced by President Joe Biden earlier.

"I can just speak for this sovereign nation [the U.S.] and this commander-in-chief. He's made it clear that we will not put U.S. boots on the ground [in Ukraine]," Kirby said.