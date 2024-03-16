Sandeep Marwah Inaugurates 'Reminiscence 2024' - A Group Exhibition Of Still Photographs

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: Marwah Studios witnessed a magnificent display of artistic prowess as a group exhibition featuring the works of 23 photographers from across India opened its doors under the banner 'Reminiscence 2024'. The esteemed inauguration ceremony was graced by the presence of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, a distinguished international educator and the Chancellor of AAFT University.



Curated by the talented Smita Biswas and passionately promoted by Tushar, the exhibition showcased a diverse array of photographic masterpieces, each narrating its unique tale and reflecting the depth of knowledge and experience possessed by the photographers. Dr. Sandeep Marwah, while admiring the exhibition, likened the photographs to pages from a captivating coffee table book, each capturing a moment frozen in time with unparalleled elegance and insight.



The participating artists whose exceptional works were featured in the exhibition are: Anandi Ray, Anurupa Roy, Bhushan Shirish Rajopadhye, Deepshikha Deb, Deepti Bhatia, Harshal Ram Yojna Surve, Murthy Boggavarapu, Megha Sindwani, Naila Praveen, Neeraj R Krishnan, Rohit Kaushik, Rak Kumar Koul, Raveena Rawat, Shikha Sheoran, Sayan Biswas, Shivani Tibrewal, Sunder Ganesh, Tarunima Sen Chandra, Tushar Kanti Paul, Tiyas Som, Ashutosh Kumar, Tushar Kumar Biswas, Vikas Baijal



The exhibition serves as a testament to the rich diversity and immense talent prevalent in the Indian photography scene. Each photograph on display encapsulates a unique perspective, skillfully captured by the adept hands and creative minds of the participating artists.



'Reminiscence 2024' is not merely an exhibition but a celebration of the art of photography, offering viewers a glimpse into the myriad facets of life through the lens of these talented photographers.



