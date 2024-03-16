Sharks Hooked By Sukham's Pitch; Namita Says Try ‘Breathless’, 'You Can Crack It'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) The new episode of 'Shark Tank India 3' witnessed a pitch by a men's sexual wellness brand 'Sukham', however, the founders faced disappointment as they failed to secure a deal with the Sharks.

Hailing from Delhi, founders of 'Sukham', Vivek Krishna, Ananya Sarkar, Nitin Kumar and Ishan Pant, appeared on the entrepreneurial reality show, and talked in depth about their brand, which started in 2022.

Their products and treatments are based on Vajikarana, and are divided in two categories -- firstly for the needy - products and treatment plan for erectile dysfunction and premature ejaculation, and secondly for the greedy - ayurvedic lube date night shot and others.

The products are a blend of classical medicines and modern lifestyle solutions. The brand has 20,000 plus customers. They asked for Rs 1 crore for 3.33 per cent equity.

Vivek then went on to describe about the brand's journey, and the sales.

He said that the formulations are based on Indian materia medica, the products are approved by the Ministry of AYUSH, and there have been multiple NABL-Accredited Lab Tests.

He said that the success rate is 83 per cent.

Hearing Vivek talking continuously, Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), said:“Do you only talk during the internal meetings? These three just watch you?”

Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals Ltd) continued, saying,“Have you heard the song of Shankar Mahadevan 'Breathless'? You try that you can crack it. Seriously man, amazing.”

This statement of Namita leaves Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt) laughing.

Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi – People Group), said:“Thoda 'sukham'... saans saans... (breathe).”

Namita added:“But I love the energy.”

Aman laughs and said:“Product test to kar nahi sakte to dikha hi de.”

After seeing the products, Vineeta said:“Your imagery is all Kamasutra inspired.”

Aman shared:“Badhiya packaging hai... dhanda sahi chal raha hai? (Packaging is good, is your business doing good?)"

To which, Vivek replied,“Yes sir, acha chal raha hai.”

Aman interrupted him and said:“Mai aapse baat hi nahi karna chah raha thodi der, in logo se kar lete hain (I don't want to talk to you for some time, let these three talk now)."

Namita asked Vivek about the efficacy of their products.

Vivek started to speak again, but was interrupted by Anupam, who said:“Bhai ek request karu, aap to the point answer kijiye, thoda sa ye maan kar chalo ki hame bhi kuch pata hai. To directly answer do (Please talk to the point, and directly)."

However, the pitchers failed to impress the Sharks with their business and secured no deal.

Deepinder Goyal (Founder and CEO of Zomato) said:“This is too early, there is no proof point, Too much talk also so I am out.”

Anupam said to Vivek:“Aapko irritation ho rahi hai ki ham samajh nahi rahe hain, aapki body language se lag raha hai (You are getting irritated with us, that we are not able to understand your point)."

Aman added:“I think this is unproven industry, so I am out.”

'Shark Tank India 3' airs on Sony LIV.