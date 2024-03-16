Myonex To Acquire Creapharm’S Clinical & Commercial Packaging And Bioservices Business

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) HORSHAM, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#clinicaltrials –Myonex, a leading global clinical trial supply company, has reached an agreement with the owners of Creapharm Group to acquire the Creapharm Clinical Packaging & Distribution and Commercial Packaging business and bioservices, headquartered in Reims, France with additional locations in Bordeaux and Bailly-Romainvilliers, France, and Marietta, Georgia, USA.





The completion of this transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

This strategic acquisition will bring complementary strengths to the marketplace. Myonex is the market leader in drug sourcing and clinical trial prescription services with growing franchises in clinical packaging, labeling and distribution, and ancillary equipment and supply. Creapharm will bring scale and deep expertise in clinical packaging and distribution alongside existing franchises in commercial packaging and advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) supply chain management.

“By combining, we will fill a gap in the market with broad and deep expertise, integrated services, and extraordinary client focus,” said James Lovett, CEO of Myonex.“Myonex looks forward to combining with our Creapharm colleagues to meet the needs of our clients with agility and speed.”

“Growing with Myonex is an obvious step for Creapharm to move forward, contributing our expertise and wide range of packaging solutions to their operations while we will expand the range of services we offer in support of always more effective, efficient, patient-centric clinical trials,” said Eric Placet, Creapharm's CEO and Founder.“Creapharm is pleased to evolve the overall mission of Myonex through our complementary strengths and to provide scale and flexibility in meeting our clients' needs.”

“We have complementary strengths and cultural alignment that make this an exciting solution for the industry, our colleagues and clients,” said Michael Cohen, Myonex's Co-Owner, and Executive Chairman.“We share traditions of entrepreneurship and engagement with team members, as well as a commitment to social and environmental responsibility to ensure the success of our clients, clinical trial sites and patients.”

Conditional upon the successful completion of the transaction, Mike Cohen will continue as Executive Chairman and James Lovett as CEO of the combined company. Eric Placet will reinvest into Myonex as well as join Myonex's Board of Directors further solidifying the relationship. Creapharm's Carla Da Costa will join the combined management teams and Edouard Placet will also have a strategic and leadership role in the combined company.

About Myonex

Myonex is a leading global clinical trial supply company offering tailored solutions in drug sourcing, packaging & labeling, equipment & supplies, and market leading CTRx solution for each trial's specific requirements and complexities. With our locations in the US, EU, and UK we partner with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and other clinical trial service providers seeking a flexible, comprehensive solution for their trial supply needs. Learn more at .

About Creapharm

With decades of experience in global clinical trial supply management, Creapharm supports Pharma and Biotech key players with customized solutions. Creapharm has a strong expertise in cold-chain management and recently developed ultra-cold solutions to handle biologicals and ATMP supply chain management. For marketed health products, Creapharm offers expert commercial packaging services to pharmaceutical and food supplement industries. Learn more at

