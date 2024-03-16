Anthem Blue Cross And Blue Shield Foundation Awards $11 Million To Community Partners In New York

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation continued its critical work to measurably improve health and strengthen local communities in 2023.





Last year, the Foundation had an $11 million impact in New York, including $9.2 million in grants focused on food insecurity, substance use disorder and maternal health. The Foundation also supported organizations that coordinated disaster preparedness, response, and recovery efforts as part of its mission.

“Our Foundation strives to improve the health of humanity by addressing health inequities and strengthening our communities in New York. Our strategy underscores this commitment by focusing on partnerships and programs that aid the health of the socially vulnerable,” said Victor DeStefano, President of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in New York.

FOOD AS MEDICINE

The Foundation supported 12 Food as Medicine (FAM) programs in New York in 2023 including:

Housing Works and Engage Well program to address food insecurity among low-income, BIPOC clients with food-sensitive illnesses by providing home-delivered pantry boxes and healthy meals, improving food access and chronic disease self-management.

Fund for the City of New York to help low-income South Bronx residents of color at risk for or with diabetes and hypertension to manage their conditions, prevent the onset of diabetes, increase access to healthful food, and change dietary behaviors.

Feeding America to expand the current Food as Medicine program helping member organizations like Food Bank for New York City collaborate with healthcare providers to improve the health of New Yorkers.

“The Food Bank for New York City exemplifies the type of partner we strive to connect with. They have been working to end food poverty in our five boroughs since 1983 and as the city's largest hunger-relief organization, they employ a multifaceted approach centered on helping low-income New Yorkers overcome their circumstances and achieve greater independence,” said Dr. Mark Levy, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Medicaid President.

SUBSTANCE USE DISORDER

The Foundation supported more than 40 Substance Use Disorder (SUD) programs in New York last year, including:

Shatterproof , an organization that works to combat the stigma of addiction and discrimination – two primary barriers to evidence-based treatment and recovery for SUDs.

Partnership to End Addiction to create a digital helpline for low-income minority pregnant and postpartum people in New York who are struggling with substance use. This is a first of its kind program in the state and has potential for national scalability.

Mental Health America (MHA) to provide screenings for early intervention to improve mental health outcomes in New York.

MATERNAL HEALTH

The Foundation supported eight Maternal Health programs in New York during 2023, including:

Maternity Outreach Project , which provides Black and Latinx women with monitoring early in pregnancy, identifying potential risk factors, and intervening appropriately to produce the best possible maternal outcomes.

Central Brooklyn Immigrant Mothers Initiative , which offers community-engaged assessments of women who are high risk for adverse maternal outcomes. It also assesses the capacity of health care systems to respond to the maternal health crisis in this community.

Other Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Foundation grant recipients last year included: American Heart Association, Project Renewal, Gay Men's Health Crisis, Community Access, and Tent Ministries.

The impact of the Foundation is far reaching thanks to the volunteer efforts of Anthem associates. These associates contribute their time, energy, and resources to the communities where they live and work. Anthem further supports their engagement with qualified charitable organizations through a range of programs like Dollars for Doers, where Anthem rewards associates for year-round volunteer commitments with funds they can donate to a charity of choice.

“Our associates volunteered more than 18 thousand hours in 2023, which speaks to the culture of our organization,” said Dr. Levy.“They are committed to improving the health and well-being of the people in the communities we are so privileged to serve. As a healthcare organization serving New York for nearly 90 years, Anthem will continue to work with community organizations to provide the resources for New York's most vulnerable,” he added.

