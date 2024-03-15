UAE Weather: Red, Yellow Alerts Issued Due To Fog Temperatures To Rise

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 16 Mar 2024, 7:23 AM

The weather today is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the island regions and some coastal and Northern areas, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

There is also a probability of light rainfall today.

The NCM issued red and yellow alerts in some parts of the country. Taking to X, the authority alerted residents of lowered visibility until 9am today.

Here are the areas that will be affected by fog.

Photo: ncmuae/X

Temperatures are set to rise today gradually, with humidity expected to take over by night and Sunday morning over some coastal and internal areas.

Light to moderate winds are expected to blow, freshening at times during the daytime causing blowing dust. The sea will be slight to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.

The lowest temperature is likely to dip to 12oC in mountainous parts of the country, with the highest reaching 38oC in internal regions.

