Exploring Mining Podcast Interview With Silver Expert Peter Krauth

Investorideas releases today's edition of Exploring Mining Podcast, featuring a special edition interview with well-known silver expert Peter Krauth. Peter is the author of the bestselling book The Great Silver Bull. Peter is a frequent guest speaker on silver at many mining events around the world, and an expert in precious metals markets. He runs the silver-focused investment newsletter Silver Stock Investor.

Every Market has a Silver Lining; Expert chat with Peter Krauth

In this episode, host Cali Van Zant follows up after a great run in gold, and Peter gives his forecast for the spring and key indicators to pay attention. In his latest presentation he calls for Silver to be the next Uranium .

We talk about PDAC, follow up on previous conversations about Bolivia and some of the key players, and two great silver juniors in Nevada worth your attention.

Companies featured in this podcast include Summa Silver Corp. (TSXV: SSVR ), Blackrock Silver Corp. (TSXV: BRC ) and Cartier Silver Corp. (CSE: CFE )

About Peter Krauth, and Silver Stock Investor Newsletter

Peter Krauth is a former portfolio adviser and a 20-year veteran of the resource market, with special expertise in precious metals, mining, and energy stocks. Peter writes about what he is buying and selling; he takes no pay from companies for coverage. He has contributed numerous articles to Kitco, BNN Bloomberg, the Financial Post, Seeking Alpha, Streetwise Reports, Investing, TalkMarkets, and Barchart, and he holds a Master of Business Administration from McGill University.

The Silver Stock Investor newsletter is Peter's key contribution to the Maven world, and it is a welcome one. Silver is a world unto itself, with its own equity metrics, macro forces, and dedicated investors. Silver also usually outperforms gold in a bull market. For all those reasons, silver deserves its own newsletter - and until SSI no such newsletter existed! Peter covers the whole silver spectrum, from physical to major miners to junior explorers, in a monthly letter with a bi-monthly update.

