Bitcoin Slides Downwards

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Bitcoin retreated from its latest record high during the debate about whether the Bull Run in
cryptocurrency
is evidence of speculative froth in global markets.
Froth refers to
a market condition where an asset's price begins to increase beyond its
intrinsic value. The largest digital asset dropped as much as 7.2% on Friday to change hands at $67,725 as of 7:57 a.m.
It bumped up during the day to beyond $68,000.
The token set a fresh all-time peak of almost $73,798 a day earlier.
