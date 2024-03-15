Bitcoin Slides Downwards

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Bitcoin retreated from its latest record high during the debate about whether the Bull Run in

cryptocurrency

is evidence of speculative froth in global markets.

Froth refers to

a market condition where an asset's price begins to increase beyond its

intrinsic value. The largest digital asset dropped as much as 7.2% on Friday to change hands at $67,725 as of 7:57 a.m.

It bumped up during the day to beyond $68,000.

The token set a fresh all-time peak of almost $73,798 a day earlier.



