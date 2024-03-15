Toobit Announces Listing Of Grand Theft Alpha (GTA) For Spot Trading On March 19, 2024, At 8 AM UTC

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is thrilled to announce the listing of Grand Theft Alpha (GTA) for spot trading, scheduled to commence on March 19, 2024, at 8 AM UTC. GTA, with the ticker symbol GTA on Solana, brings an exciting new dimension to the cryptocurrency market with its innovative features and robust tokenomics.

Revolutionizing the Gaming and NFT Ecosystem with GTA

Grand Theft Alpha (GTA) is more than just a token; it's a gateway to an immersive gaming and NFT experience. With a focus on burn mechanisms, revenue sharing, staking rewards, and strategic partnerships, GTA is poised to redefine the landscape of decentralized gaming and NFT platforms.

Key Features of GTA

– Marketplace: GTA implements a burn mechanism where 99% of transaction fees are burned, contributing to deflationary pressure on the token. The remaining 1% of revenue is allocated for further development and ecosystem growth.

– Staking: Holders of GTA have the opportunity to stake their tokens and earn GTA points, which can be used for various purposes within the ecosystem, including accessing exclusive features and participating in governance.

– Revenue Share: Holders of GTA receive a share of the revenue generated by the platform, distributed proportionally based on the amount of GTA held. This incentivizes long-term holding and community participation.

– Partnerships: GTA actively seeks collaborations with other projects and platforms to expand its ecosystem and enhance user experiences. Partnerships include initiatives such as whitelists for exclusive events and NFT collaborations.

Tokenomics of GTA

– Total Supply: 20 million GTA

– Airdrop: 1.3 million GTA

– Locked Liquidity: 10 million GTA

– Private Sale: 3.3 million GTA

– Public Sale: 4.7 million GTA

Join the Grand Theft Alpha Revolution

Prepare to embark on an exhilarating journey into the world of decentralized gaming and NFTs with Grand Theft Alpha (GTA). As a pioneering project on Solana, GTA offers unparalleled opportunities for investors, gamers, and collectors alike. For more information and to start trading GTA on March 19, 2024, at 8 AM UTC, visit Toobit's platform .

About Toobit:

Toobit is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets. Toobit offers a range of trading options, including futures contract trading, spot trading, OTC, and various other modes. Since the platform's inception, its primary focus has been on guaranteeing transparent and fair transactions while ensuring ample market depth and liquidity. Continuously expanding its offerings, Toobit is dedicated to catering to the ever-evolving needs of the cryptocurrency community.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email: ...

Website: