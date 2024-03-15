PM Meets Singaporean FM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohamed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani met Friday with the visiting Singaporean Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan.

The meeting discussed the co-operation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, especially in the economic field. Also, they discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, besides topics of common interest.

