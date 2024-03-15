Top News Today: PM Modi In Nagarkurnool, EC To Announce Lok Sabha Poll Schedule And More | Track March 16 Events Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The world is set to witness a series of important diplomatic, political, judicial, and financial events today, Saturday, March 16. From Russian presidential elections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha poll campaign in Telangana, Mint lists important events to watch.- In an official statement, the BJP stated that PM Modi will speak at a public gathering on Saturday in Nagarkurnool, Telangana. The BJP is devising plans to increase its seat count to prepare for the Lok Sabha elections in the state. Leaders of the party have already given Telangana their full attention.- CEC Rajiv Kumar-led Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the complete schedule of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday. The election body will hold a press conference in New Delhi and will declare the crucial details about the upcoming general elections like dates, phases, announcement of results, etc.- Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will end his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra today, said the party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh. This came after the Election Commission of India announced that the poll schedule will be released on March 16.

- Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is running for the country's top office again as an independent candidate, cast his electronic vote in the presidential elections.

- GATE 2024 results will be declared today, March 16, 2024. However, IISc Bengaluru has not shared the result timings yet. Candidates will be able to download their scorecard from March 23 to May 31, from the GOAPS portal once the results are declared. It is expected that IISc may release the cut-off details for 2024 along with the results.- The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a new complaint alleging that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had ignored its summons in the money laundering case, leading Delhi Rouse Avenue Court to issue a summons for Kejriwal's physical appearance on March 16.

MENAFN15032024007365015876ID1107984205