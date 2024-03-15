Delhi To Witness Water Supply Disruption In THESE Areas Today. Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Water supply in Delhi will remain disrupted in some areas including JNU, Munirka, RK Puram, Green Park, Moti Bagh, AIIMS, Greater Kailash, and others due to maintenance work at Delhi Cantt. Booter Pumping Station today, March 16.

The list of water supply affected areas is as follows - Vasant Vihar, Mehrauli, IIT, D Block Janakpuri, Sagar Pur, NDMC areas, Moti Bagh, Nanak Pura, Delhi Cantonment, Vasant Enclave, Shanti Niketan, Safdarjung Enclave, Deer Park, Katwaria Sarai, Ber Sarai, Safdarjung Development Area, Green Park, Budela, MES, Kishan Garh, Munirka, JNU, Greater Kailash, Westend Colony, AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, RK Puram, and the command areas of Palam Reservoir and their adjoining areas authority has issued various emergency helpline numbers for different areas. Take a look at the list of helpline numbers below,

- Greater Kailash – 011-29234746, 011-29234747- Paschim Vihar – 011-25281197- D Block Janakpuri – 011-28521123, 011-28525659, 011-285243341- RK Puram – 011-26100644, 011-26193218, 011-261932441- Vasant Kunj – 011-26137216- Vasant Vihar – 011-47688915, 14, 05, 18001037232- Central Control Room –

18001217744Meanwhile, the Delhi Assembly on Friday passed a resolution that mandated the chief secretary to continue to monitor the short and long-term resolution of water and sewer problems across the national capital.A sitting of the House will be called on March 22 where the chief secretary will present a report on the water and sewer issues that have been resolved Delhi faces a shortage of water supply, especially during summer, a detailed plan will be made for the augmentation of water resources using groundwater, the resolution said.\"This will be done on a war footing to ensure relief to the people of Delhi from this Summer itself. The Chief Secretary shall continue to monitor and supervise the short term and long term resolution of water and sewer problems across Delhi,\" it added.



