DA Hike News: Chhattisgarh Announces 4% Hike In Dearness Allowance For State Employees

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday announced a 4% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for government officials in the state. This came ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in April or May this year.

The chief minister lauded the 'Modi Ki Guarantee' (Modi's guarantee), saying that the promise of procuring 21 quintals of paddy at ₹3,100 per quintal has been fulfilled, ANI reported.

He also said PM Modi guaranteed the formation of a five-member committee that will review the demands and problems of contractual workers.

Speaking on the 'Mahtari Bandhan Yojana', the CM had earlier said women in Chhattisgarh received a combined ₹655 crore in their accounts.“In the coming days, every woman will receive ₹1,000 per month in their accounts,” he promised.

Meanwhile, the central government along with Karnataka, Tripura, Gujarat, and Rajasthan also approved an increase in dearness allowance.

The Bhajanlal Sharma government in Rajasthan on Thursday announced a 4% hike in dearness allowance (DA) of state government employees and pensioners ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, the Manik Saha government in Tripura also announced an additional 5% dearness allowance for state government employees and pensioners.

In addition, the Karnataka government also announced a 3.75% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its government staffers and pensioners effective from 1 January 2024. The dues will be paid out along with the March salary Minister Narendra Modi-led Union Cabinet also approved the release of an additional installment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners. The new rate will be effective from January 1, 2024, and will represent an increase of 4% over the existing rate of 46% of the Basic Pay/Pension.

