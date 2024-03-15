               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Telangana News: Massive Fire In Oil Godown, 12 Fire Engines Douse The Blaze In 10 Hours


3/15/2024 11:00:23 PM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "A fire broke out in an Oil Godown. The fire broke out at around 8:30 pm last night. The fire was extinguished by 6:00 am today. 12 fire engines were used to fight the fire. It took around 10 hours to control the fire. There are no casualties: Srinivas Reddy, Hyderabad district Fire officer

