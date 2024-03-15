Sri Lanka Navy Detains 15 Indian Fishermen

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) The Sri Lanka Navy detained 15 Indian fishermen who were poaching in Sri Lankan waters off the Kovilan Lighthouse in Kareinagar, Friday.

Issuing a statement, the Navy said that a special operation was carried out to chase away Indians poaching in Sri Lankan waters.

The Northern Naval Command deployed Fast Attack Craft to chase away a cluster of Indian trawlers that were engaging in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters off the Kovilan Lighthouse.

The operation resulted in the capture of 01 Indian trawler and the arrest of 15 Indian fishermen.

The trawler and 15 Indian fishermen were brought to the Kankesanthurai Harbour and were handed over to the Mailadi Fisheries Inspector for onward legal proceedings.

The Navy has seized a total of 16 Indian trawlers and arrested 125 Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan waters in 2024, and subsequently handed them over to the authorities for legal proceedings. (Colombo Gazette)