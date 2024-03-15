Chandrika Says She Is Fed Up With Politics

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Former President Chandrika Kumaratunga says she is fed up with politics.

The former President was asked, at an event, to comment on the current political situation in the country.

“Don't ask me about politics. I am fed up of politics,” she said.

There were reports Kumaratunga was working with the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) and current party leader Maithripala Sirisena.

However, Kumaratunga has not been seen with Sirisena at any SLFP events.

Kumaratunga played a crucial role in facilitating the formation of the 2015 Government which was then led by Sirisena and Ranil Wickremesinghe. (Colombo Gazette)