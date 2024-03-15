Middle East Peace Is A Myth

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) Dear Sir

A two-state solution for Israel, a strategic US ally, and Palestine most likely was permanently derailed by the Hamas terrorist attack of October 7, 2023, and the overwhelming Israeli response in Gaza.

The hatred of the Jews of Israel permeates Arab societies. A survey found 74 percent of Middle East Arabs hate Jews. This is prominently documented by the preaching of a Muslim cleric as follows:

Egyptian Muslim cleric Muhammad Hussein Ya'qoub stated Muslim's feelings in January 2009 when he said:“If the Jews left Palestine to us, would we start loving them?

Of course not. We will never love them. Absolutely not! The Jews are infidels – not because I say so, and not because they are killing Muslims, but because they imitate the sayings of the disbelievers before. How deluded they are.” Ya'qoub also said:“The Jews are enemies not because they occupied Palestine. They would have been enemies even if they did not occupy a thing.”

Israel must be supported so it can be prepared for ongoing conflicts and potential warfare.

The United States provides about $3.5 billion annually in military foreign aid to Israel to support our strategic doctrine in the Middle East. Private US citizens, including a few million Jews and about 60 million Evangelical Christians provide support to Israel.

Donald Moskowitz

Londonderry NH

