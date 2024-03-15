St Lucia Engages Canadian Company On Assessment Of Labour Market

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Caribbean News Global contributor

CANADA / ST LUCIA – Leading Labour Market Research and Management Consulting firm, Dunn Pierre Barnett & Company Canada Ltd (DPBA ), wins another consultancy contract to conduct a labour market study in the Caribbean.

“ DPBA , a Black-owned firm with Caribbean roots, has been awarded a contract by the ministry of education, sustainable development, innovation, science, technology and vocational training of the government of Saint Lucia under its Human Resource Capital Resilience Project,” the company said in a press release.“The project details , a six-month consultancy that aims to assess the Saint Lucia labour market to obtain data that can be used to increase the relevance of its Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) offerings.”

According to Dr Rufina Frederick-Felicien, project manager for the human resource capital resilience project for Saint Lucia:

“This would be achieved by gaining a better understanding of the labour market at the local level. In addition, the project will collect accurate labour market information which will be used by SME's, and the wider business community, and government. The data gathered will be of the utmost importance for planning, implementing, monitoring, and evaluating policies and interventions to address these challenges while promoting decent, adequate, and productive employment based on our society's profile.”

For the Saint Lucia project, Dunn, Pierre and Barnett has been mandated to collect and analyze data that would address such national issues as inadequate employment generation, unemployment, underemployment, and skills mismatches and gender imbalance in skills training.

The DPBA press release continued:“The Company embraces the strategic importance of this labour market assessment to the government of Saint Lucia. It commits to delivering a more scientific approach in determining the skills needed by employers. Its research findings will also guide the development of the workforce with the skills necessary to remain relevant, secure job opportunities and ultimately bolster the productive sectors of the economy.”

