Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 31,490: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 16 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip, from ongoing Israeli attacks, from the air and land, has risen to 31,490, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, in a press statement, yesterday.

During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 149 Palestinians and wounded 300 others, in the coastal enclave, bringing the total death toll to 31,490 and injuries to 73,439, since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Oct 7, last year, it said.

The statement noted that, some victims remained trapped under the rubble, due to heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews.– NNN-WAFA