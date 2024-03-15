Palestinian Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 31,490: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
GAZA, Mac 16 (NNN-WAFA) – The Palestinian death toll in the Gaza Strip, from ongoing Israeli attacks, from the air and land, has risen to 31,490, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, in a press statement, yesterday.
During the past 24 hours, the Israeli army killed 149 Palestinians and wounded 300 others, in the coastal enclave, bringing the total death toll to 31,490 and injuries to 73,439, since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas conflict on Oct 7, last year, it said.
The statement noted that, some victims remained trapped under the rubble, due to heavy bombardment and a lack of civil defence and ambulance crews.– NNN-WAFA
MENAFN15032024000200011047ID1107984129
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.