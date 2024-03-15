White House: Hamas Proposal Within The Bounds Of A Deal We've Been Working On

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 15 (KUNA) -- The White House confirmed on Friday that the proposal that was put forward (by Hamas) is certainly within the bounds of the deal that we've been working on now for several months.

During a briefing in the White House by US National Security Coordinator John Kirby said "the White House view of the latest Hamas proposal, which is 700 to 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 100 hardened prisoners, in exchange for women children, the elderly and ill hostages."

"I would say the proposal that was put forward is certainly within the bounds of, in broad brushstrokes within the bounds of the deal that we've been working on now for several months.

I don't want to go into more detail than that because I don't want to negotiate here in public.

The fact that there's another delegation now heading to Doha, the fact that this proposal is out there, that there are conversations about it, that's all good, he added.

Kirby also said "we will not be participating in this particular delegation to Doha, but there is a meeting in Doha of the counterparts."

"I mean, believe me, we're involved in all these conversations. The fact that we're physically not going to have a delegation there should not be taken as any kind of signal that this isn't a serious positive move forward. We think it could be," Kirby added. (end)

rsr







MENAFN15032024000071011013ID1107984110