Qatar Wraps Participation In The 68Th Session Of UN's Commission On The Status Of Women

New York: The State of Qatar has wrapped up its participation in the 68th Session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW68). Minister of Social Development and Family HE Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad headed Qatar's delegation to the session.

The (CSW68) discussed the policies and strategies applied to accelerate achieving the principle of social gender equality and the empowerment of women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening financing institutions with a gender perspective, in addition to reviewing the obstacles and challenges facing women on their path towards achieving their development at all levels.

The participation of the State of Qatar emerged through bilateral meetings and high-level events discussed important issues, most importantly the support for Palestinian women, and urging the international community to take real and decisive measures on the ground to activate mechanisms of protection, empowerment and rehabilitation, primarily stopping the heinous crimes committed against women and children in the Gaza Strip.

Addressing the opening session which was themed "Accelerating the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls by addressing poverty and strengthening institutions and financing with a gender perspective", HE the Minister of Social Development and Family delivered a speech calling for supporting women in the field of work and protecting the family system.

In her speech, Her Excellency showcased the efforts of the State of Qatar in adopting policies and measures aimed at equal opportunities for women in various fields, including education, social support, decision-making, investment and entrepreneurship, as well as achieving fairness in wages in the government sector. She said that the State of Qatar has come a long way in this regard.

She explained that the legislation and policies adopted by the state aim to achieve a balance between work and family responsibilities, and have greatly contributed to empowering Qatari women and enhancing their role and participation not only in the workforce, but also as an active partner in the state's development.

Emphasizing the State of Qatar's rejection of double standards in applying international law, Her Excellency drew the attention of the participating delegations to the situation of Palestinian women, saying that the Commission's meeting will have no meaning, if it keeps discussing some topics while Palestinian women have more pressing priorities.

HE the Minister of Social Development and Family also participated in a side event titled "Revealing the Untold: The Devastating Impact of Conflict on Women and Girls."

During her participation, Her Excellency adopted the approach of the principle of involving women in areas of armed conflict in the processes of establishing peace and security, especially since they are among most affected by wars and conflicts, while they continue to be excluded from developing solutions and making policies that guarantee peace.

She touched on the situation of Palestinian women in the Gaza Strip, and said that they have gone from searching for means of development, establishing a family, and practicing motherhood, to simply searching for ways to survive, in light of a catastrophic humanitarian situation and a deliberate, complete crime of genocide being committed against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

Her Excellency affirmed the State of Qatar's belief in the principle of resolving conflicts through peaceful means that protect women, children, and civilians in general.

She referred to the "Women in Conflict Areas" initiative launched by the State of Qatar, through which it committed to strengthening efforts to protect women during conflicts, and ensuring their vital participation in building stability and maintaining peace, as stipulated in UN Security Council Resolution No. 1325.

She explained that this initiative came in the context of a series of humanitarian and development projects implemented by the State of Qatar, represented by the Qatar Fund for Development and other national institutions in conflict areas around the world. She also referred to the "Educate a Child" initiative, which provides access to quality education for marginalized communities in 42 countries.

Describing the state of conflict suffered by peoples under occupation and in conflict areas, HE Minister of Social Development and Family, Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad stated that the peoples of the world can no longer tolerate disasters that have accumulated on them due to economic and environmental challenges and wars.

She appealed to all living nations to unite and do everything possible to stop these massacres, disasters and terrorism that affect the world as a whole and not just the conflict areas alone. The scope of wars expands as an inevitable result of political recklessness and the blockage of prospects for a solution.

Her Excellency also participated in an event entitled "Advancement of Women in the Judiciary, where she spoke about the strategies adopted by the State of Qatar to enact laws and policies that provide job opportunities in the courts and the judiciary on an equal basis between women and men. She also touched on the launch of the initiative of the International Day of Women Judges, which falls on the tenth of March of each year.

She stressed that the State of Qatar is keen to overcome the difficulties and obstacles facing individuals on their path to achieving social equality, adding that the Qatari Constitution has helped women exercise their right to judicial, parliamentary and political representation, and has enhanced their opportunities to join senior positions with pivotal activities at the local and regional levels.

She said that the women judges in the State of Qatar are expected to reach 30 percent by 2030, without these professional responsibilities causing imbalance between them and their family roles.

She also pointed to Cabinet Resolution No. (26) of 2019 establishing the National Committee for the Affairs of Women, Children, the Elderly, and Persons with Disabilities, indicating that these national references work to form a strong and supportive environment for human rights in the face of the social, political, and economic challenges that prevent achieving the principle of social justice.

Furthermore, on the margin of CSW68 Her Excellency held several bilateral meetings with a number of delegations of sisterly and friendly countries, and discussed with them a host issues and topics of common concern.

During the meetings, she stressed the need for immediate and urgent action to save Palestinian people from the catastrophic situation surrounding women and children in the Gaza Strip. She also stressed the importance of using the month of Ramadan as a month of peace, achieving justice and protecting the Palestinian people, especially women and children.