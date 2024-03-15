Foreign Ministry Welcomes UN's Adoption Of Resolution On Countering Islamophobia

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, March 16 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates welcomed the United Nations General Assembly's adoption of a resolution on "Measures to Combat Islamophobia" and the designation of a special envoy to lead the UN effort to combat Islamophobia.
The ministry spokesperson, Ambassador Sufian Qudah, stressed the Kingdom's support for promoting the values of peace, harmony, tolerance, acceptance of others, and rejection of extremism.
He also emphasized that everyone has a shared international responsibility to raise awareness of these values and to reject intolerance, hatred, and extremism in all of its forms.
