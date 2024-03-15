Israel Kills 149 Palestinians In Gaza In 24 Hours

Amman, March 15 (Petra)-- Over the past 24 hours, 13 massacres by Israeli occupation forces targeting families in the Gaza Strip have left at least 149 Palestinians dead and 300 injured, according to Palestinian medical sources.The number of Palestinian deaths from the Israeli attack since October 7 has climbed to 31,490 recorded deaths, according to local health authorities, with 73,439 wounded.

