Security Council Renews Mandate Of UN Mission In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- IANS) United Nations, March 16 (IANS) The Security Council has adopted a resolution to renew the mandate of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) for a year.

Resolution 2727, which won the unanimous support of the 15-member council on Friday, decided to extend UNAMA's mandate till March 17, 2025, Xinhua news agency reported.

The resolution stresses the critical importance of a continued presence of UNAMA and other UN agencies, funds and programs across Afghanistan.

It calls on all relevant Afghan political actors and stakeholders as well as international actors to coordinate with UNAMA in the implementation of its mandate and to ensure the safety, security and freedom of movement of UN and associated personnel throughout the country.

Resolution 2727 is a straightforward renewal of UNAMA's mandate without amendments to its tasks and priorities.