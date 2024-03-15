Russians Attack Nikopol With Artillery And Drones During Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy army attacked Nikopol with artillery and drones during the day.
The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"First, there was an artillery attack. And then - three more strikes by kamikaze drones. During the day, the aggressor attacked Nikopol," he wrote.
Read also:
Five wounded in enemy attack on Nikopol
No people were injured. A utility company, three private houses and a car were damaged.
As reported, last night the aggressor also shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery. A five-story building and an industrial enterprise were damaged.
MENAFN15032024000193011044ID1107983914
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.