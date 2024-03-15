Russians Attack Nikopol With Artillery And Drones During Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The enemy army attacked Nikopol with artillery and drones during the day.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"First, there was an artillery attack. And then - three more strikes by kamikaze drones. During the day, the aggressor attacked Nikopol," he wrote.

No people were injured. A utility company, three private houses and a car were damaged.

As reported, last night the aggressor also shelled Nikopol with heavy artillery. A five-story building and an industrial enterprise were damaged.