Missile Strike On Odesa: State Emergency Service Names Dead Rescuer

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescuer Denys Kolesnikov was killed as a result of a missile terror by Russians in the Odesa region on Friday.
The press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"As a result of today's missile terror in the Odesa region, our rescuer, 29-year-old firefighter Denys Kolesnikov, was killed. Denys sustained life-threatening injuries at the scene of a repeated enemy rocket attack on civilian infrastructure while performing his duties," the agency said.
The SES expressed sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.
As reported, on Friday, Russians attacked Odesa with Iskander-M missiles.
The death toll from the Russian missile attack on Odesa has risen to 20. Among the dead and injured are local residents, medics and employees of the State Emergency Service.
