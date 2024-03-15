Zelenskyy Holds Meeting On International Work And Negotiations With Partners

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting on Ukraine's international work, in particular, on negotiations with partners scheduled for the coming weeks.

Zelenskyy said this in his video address, Ukrinform reported.

"I held a meeting on our international work. The results, communications with partners for the first half of March and negotiations scheduled for the coming weeks. We are working to fulfill every agreement. In particular, on joint defense production," Zelenskyy said.

He assured that Ukraine will become even stronger.

As reported, on July 12, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, the leaders of the G7 countries agreed on a Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine. The document referred, in particular, to the work on specific bilateral long-term commitments and agreements in the security sector.

On January 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the composition of the delegation to negotiate security guarantees for Ukraine.

To implement the agreements of the Vilnius NATO summit, Ukraine is concluding bilateral security agreements with NATO member states.