Switzerland Has Created Online Platform To Search For Ukrainian Organizations In Country

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Due to the growth in the number of Ukrainian organizations in all cantons of Switzerland in recent years, the first online platform has been created to unite and search for them.

According to Ukrinform, this is stated on the Facebook page of the Embassy of Ukraine in Switzerland.

"In recent years, we have seen an increase in the number of Ukrainians and Ukrainian associations in all cantons of Switzerland. Our concerned citizens have created various companies and projects in the fields of culture, integration, development, and interaction, helping Ukraine to fight and Switzerland to work with Ukrainian asylum seekers. Currently, there are more than fifty such initiatives in Switzerland," the diplomatic mission said.

To connect them and facilitate the search in different regions, activists of the Ukraine-Reborn association created an information platform .

Now, with the help of easy navigation, every Ukrainian in Switzerland can find an organization for their needs and cooperation.

As a reminder, the Swiss government has decided to extend the temporary protection status ("Status S") for Ukrainians who fled the country due to Russia's full-scale invasion until March 4, 2025.