US Air Drops Aid Into N. Gaza - Command

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 15 (KUNA) -- The US Central Command announced on Friday conducting the 11th air drop of humanitarian assistance into Northern Gaza to provide essential relief to civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.

A Command statements aid the joint operation included two C-130s and one C-17 Globemaster III US Air Force aircraft, and US Army Soldiers specialized in aerial delivery of humanitarian assistance supplies.

US C-17 and C-130s dropped over 35,700 ready-to-eat meals and 31,800 bottles of water into Northern Gaza, an area of great need, allowing for civilian access to the critical aid, it noted.

The DoD humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing US and partner-nation government efforts to alleviate human suffering. These airdrops are part of a sustained effort, and (we) continue to plan follow-on aerial deliveries, the statement concluded. (end)

