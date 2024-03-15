(MENAFN- Baystreet) Argo, Medical Facilities, National at 52-Week Highs on News

Hudbay, Adcore at 52-Week Highs On NewsNational, Hemisphere at 52-Week Highs on NewsMdf Commerce Hits 52-Week High On SaleEV, Mainstreet at 52-Week Highs on News







Farmers Edge, Secure, Sleep Country at 52-Week Highs on News Farmers Edge Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Friday. Farmers Edge announced today that the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which 15635594 Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will, among other things, acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Company. except for: (i) 25,718,393 Common Shares held by FFHL, and its affiliates; and (ii) those Common Shares held by the Company's Chief Executive Officer; for a price of $0.35 in cash per Common Share was approved by holders of Common Shares at a special meeting of Shareholders held on March 15.Secure Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.52 Friday. Secure's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share payable on or about April 15, to shareholders of record on April 1.Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.05 Friday. Dormez-vous, Quebec's leading specialty sleep retailer, announces the opening of its first store in Outremont, a residential borough of Montreal known for its exceptional architecture, vistas and eateries. The new location opens March 16 at 1155 Bernard Avenue Ouest, bringing the Dormez-vous store count to 65 in the province, reinforcing its commitment to helping Quebecers get their best night's sleep.Adcore Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 25.5 cents Friday. No news stories available today.AI Artificial Intelligence Ventures Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Ascot Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 77 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.29 Friday. No news stories available today.Arrow Exploration Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents Friday. No news stories available today.BeWhere Holdings Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 37.5 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Bedford Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.05 Friday. No news stories available today.Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $27.20 Friday. No news stories available today.China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.13 Friday. No news stories available today.Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.15 Friday. No news stories available today.Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.16 Friday. No news stories available today.Calibre Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.81 Friday. No news stories available today.Empress Royalty Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 39.5 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1,530.57 Friday. No news stories available today.VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.51 Friday. No news stories available today.Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.60 Friday. No news stories available today.Goldbank Mining Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.60 Friday. No news stories available today.Haivision Systems Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.52 Friday. No news stories available today.Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.43 Friday. No news stories available today.ThreeD Capital Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of $9.43 Friday. No news stories available today.Imperial Oil Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $91.56 Friday. No news stories available today.Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.14 Friday. No news stories available today.Lundin Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.68 Friday. No news stories available today.mdf commerce inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.70 Friday. No news stories available today.Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.68 Friday. No news stories available today.MEG Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.00 Friday. No news stories available today.Mineros S.A. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 93 cents Friday. No news stories available today.New Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.35 Friday. No news stories available today.NGEx Minerals Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.72 Friday. No news stories available today.Pharmather Holdings Ltd (C) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Friday. No news stories available today.Pinetree Capital Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.29 Friday. No news stories available today.Stingray Group Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $7.58 Friday. No news stories available today.Source Energy Services Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.95 Friday. No news stories available today.Showcase Minerals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $4.08 Friday. No news stories available today.Suncor Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $48.87 Friday. No news stories available today.Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.44 Friday. No news stories available today.TFI International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $204.35 Friday. No news stories available today.Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $128.28 Friday. No news stories available today.Taseko Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.58 Friday. No news stories available today.Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.13 Friday. No news stories available today.

