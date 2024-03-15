(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Argo, Medical Facilities, National at 52-Week Highs on News
Hudbay, Adcore at 52-Week Highs On News
National, Hemisphere at 52-Week Highs on News
Mdf Commerce Hits 52-Week High On Sale
EV, Mainstreet at 52-Week Highs on News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, March 15, 2024
Farmers Edge, Secure, Sleep Country at 52-Week Highs on News Farmers Edge Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Friday. Farmers Edge announced today that the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which 15635594 Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will, among other things, acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Company. except for: (i) 25,718,393 Common Shares held by FFHL, and its affiliates; and (ii) those Common Shares held by the Company's Chief Executive Officer; for a price of $0.35 in cash per Common Share was approved by holders of Common Shares at a special meeting of Shareholders held on March 15.
Secure Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.52 Friday. Secure's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share payable on or about April 15, to shareholders of record on April 1.
Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.05 Friday. Dormez-vous, Quebec's leading specialty sleep retailer, announces the opening of its first store in Outremont, a residential borough of Montreal known for its exceptional architecture, vistas and eateries. The new location opens March 16 at 1155 Bernard Avenue Ouest, bringing the Dormez-vous store count to 65 in the province, reinforcing its commitment to helping Quebecers get their best night's sleep.
Adcore Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 25.5 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
AI Artificial Intelligence Ventures Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Ascot Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 77 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.29 Friday. No news stories available today.
Arrow Exploration Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
BeWhere Holdings Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 37.5 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Bedford Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.05 Friday. No news stories available today.
Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $27.20 Friday. No news stories available today.
China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.13 Friday. No news stories available today.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.15 Friday. No news stories available today.
Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.16 Friday. No news stories available today.
Calibre Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.81 Friday. No news stories available today.
Empress Royalty Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 39.5 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1,530.57 Friday. No news stories available today.
VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.51 Friday. No news stories available today.
Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.60 Friday. No news stories available today.
Goldbank Mining Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.60 Friday. No news stories available today.
Haivision Systems Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.52 Friday. No news stories available today.
Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.43 Friday. No news stories available today.
ThreeD Capital Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of $9.43 Friday. No news stories available today.
Imperial Oil Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $91.56 Friday. No news stories available today.
Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.14 Friday. No news stories available today.
Lundin Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.68 Friday. No news stories available today.
mdf commerce inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.70 Friday. No news stories available today.
Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.68 Friday. No news stories available today.
MEG Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.00 Friday. No news stories available today.
Mineros S.A. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 93 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
New Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.35 Friday. No news stories available today.
NGEx Minerals Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.72 Friday. No news stories available today.
Pharmather Holdings Ltd (C) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
Pinetree Capital Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.29 Friday. No news stories available today.
Stingray Group Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $7.58 Friday. No news stories available today.
Source Energy Services Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.95 Friday. No news stories available today.
Showcase Minerals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $4.08 Friday. No news stories available today.
Suncor Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $48.87 Friday. No news stories available today.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.44 Friday. No news stories available today.
TFI International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $204.35 Friday. No news stories available today.
Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $128.28 Friday. No news stories available today.
Taseko Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.58 Friday. No news stories available today.
Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.13 Friday. No news stories available today.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN15032024000212011056ID1107983881