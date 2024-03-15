               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Farmers Edge, Secure, Sleep Country At 52-Week Highs On News


3/15/2024 7:07:44 PM

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Argo, Medical Facilities, National at 52-Week Highs on News

  • Hudbay, Adcore at 52-Week Highs On News
  • National, Hemisphere at 52-Week Highs on News
  • Mdf Commerce Hits 52-Week High On Sale
  • EV, Mainstreet at 52-Week Highs on News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Friday, March 15, 2024

    Farmers Edge, Secure, Sleep Country at 52-Week Highs on News Farmers Edge Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Friday. Farmers Edge announced today that the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which 15635594 Canada Inc., a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited will, among other things, acquire all of the outstanding common shares of the Company. except for: (i) 25,718,393 Common Shares held by FFHL, and its affiliates; and (ii) those Common Shares held by the Company's Chief Executive Officer; for a price of $0.35 in cash per Common Share was approved by holders of Common Shares at a special meeting of Shareholders held on March 15.
    Secure Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $11.52 Friday. Secure's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per common share payable on or about April 15, to shareholders of record on April 1.
    Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.05 Friday. Dormez-vous, Quebec's leading specialty sleep retailer, announces the opening of its first store in Outremont, a residential borough of Montreal known for its exceptional architecture, vistas and eateries. The new location opens March 16 at 1155 Bernard Avenue Ouest, bringing the Dormez-vous store count to 65 in the province, reinforcing its commitment to helping Quebecers get their best night's sleep.
    Adcore Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 25.5 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
    AI Artificial Intelligence Ventures Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 65 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
    Ascot Resources Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 77 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
    Athabasca Oil Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.29 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Arrow Exploration Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 45 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
    BeWhere Holdings Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 37.5 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
    Bedford Metals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.05 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (T) hit a new 52-week high of $27.20 Friday. No news stories available today.
    China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.13 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.15 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Capstone Copper Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.16 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Calibre Mining Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.81 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Empress Royalty Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 39.5 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
    Erdene Resource Development Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of 41 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
    Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1,530.57 Friday. No news stories available today.
    VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.51 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Galiano Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.60 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Goldbank Mining Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
    Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.60 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Haivision Systems Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.52 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Hudbay Minerals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.43 Friday. No news stories available today.
    ThreeD Capital Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of $9.43 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Imperial Oil Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $91.56 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.14 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Lundin Mining Corporation (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.68 Friday. No news stories available today.
    mdf commerce inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.70 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.68 Friday. No news stories available today.
    MEG Energy Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $30.00 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Mineros S.A. (T) hit a new 52-week high of 93 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
    New Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.35 Friday. No news stories available today.
    NGEx Minerals Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $8.72 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Pharmather Holdings Ltd (C) hit a new 52-week high of 32 cents Friday. No news stories available today.
    Pinetree Capital Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.29 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Stingray Group Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $7.58 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Source Energy Services Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $9.95 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Showcase Minerals Inc. (C) hit a new 52-week high of $4.08 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Suncor Energy Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $48.87 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.44 Friday. No news stories available today.
    TFI International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $204.35 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $128.28 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Taseko Mines Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2.58 Friday. No news stories available today.
    Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.13 Friday. No news stories available today.






    • About Us
    • Contact Us
    • Advertise
    • License Our Content
    • Jobs
    • Disclaimer
    • Privacy Policy

    Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks

    MENAFN15032024000212011056ID1107983881


    •

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    More Stories

    Newsletter


    Search