Srinagar Smart City Project: HC Closes PIL On 'Traffic Congestion'

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has disposed of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), seeking its directions regarding“serious traffic congestion and pollution” due to various works being undertaken under the Smart City Project in Srinagar.
A division bench of Chief Justice N. Kotiswar Singh and Justice M A Chowdhary closed the PIL by directing the authorities to examine a representation filed by the petitioners-residents of Peerbagh and Hyderpora, in which they stated constructions undertaken under the Smart City Project whereby Cycle Tracks, Walkways and Link Roads are being constructed are creating serious traffic congestion and pollution.
“In this regard, the petitioners have submitted a representation to the Government authorities on 07.12.2023 projecting therein the issues and seeking redressal of the grievances,” the court said, adding,“We are of the view that since the petitioners have submitted a representation to the competent authority, the same will be examined by the authorities so that the difficulties of the public are addressed.”
Accordingly, the court
disposed of the Public Interest Litigation with the observation that the representation submitted by them to the Chief Secretary to Government be disposed of“expeditiously preferably within a period of four weeks from the date copy of this order is made available”.
“The petitioner is, however, at liberty to approach this Court again, if the cause survives,” the court said, adding,“The instant Public Interest Litigation is closed.” Read Also SC Collegium Recommends M Y Wani As J&K HC Judge J&K HC Disapproves Appointment By Transfer
