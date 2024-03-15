ACB Arrests JE RDD On Graft Charges

As per a statement, an information was received by Anti Corruption Bureau J&K on ACB Helpline Number 9419678060 from one complainant resident of village Kunnel Qaziabad, Handwara District Kupwara alleging that he has executed some work under MG-NREGA and for preparing & processing the Bill of said work & for preparing labour demand J.E Arshid Ayoub Marazi & GR Suboor Mir are demanding bribe of Rs 5000 & Rs 3000 from him as their commission etc.

“On receipt of this information a discreet verification into the matter was conducted by ACB to ascertain the veracity of allegations during which it was found that the complainant, a resident of village Kunnel Panchayat Halqa Rangpath B Dist. Kupwara, was authorized last year by the panchayat to execute two developmental works title (A) Improvement of road from Chainag to Ashoponor. (B) Filling and leveling of graveyard near Jamia Masjid Kunnel & that the complainant had completed both the works for which department initially gave him some amount under labour head but full labour payment was not given to him,” the statement said.

It was also found that

on completion of the works complainant (contractor)

requested J.E concerned

to prepare the bill of both the works but inreturn the J.E demanded a bribe of Rs 5000 as commission. It was also found that GRS was also demanding a bribe of Rs 3000 from the complainant as his commission for preparing labour demand.

Discreet probe also reveal that both these officials use to take bribe from complainant through m-pay as well as cash on earlier occasions also & were demanding more bribe for final bill & labour demand .As complainant was not interested in paying birbe to these officials he accordingly approached ACB through helpline number & with written complaint subsequently. Under these circumstances the complainant approached ACB and requested for legal action against both these officials JE as well as GRS for demanding bribes from him, the statement added.

Accordingly on the basis of the findings & recommendation of the Verifying Officer dated 14.03.2024, prima facie offence U/S 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) & section 120-B IPC were made out against accused Public servants namely Arshid Ayoub Marazi, JE & GR Suboor Mir both officials of Rural Development Department Kralgund Handwara for demanding & accepting bribe from complainant for processing/preparing his Bill & putting demand for remaining labour payments case FIR No 02-2024 U/S 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) & section 120-B IPC was registered at PS ACB Baramulla & investigations were initiated,” the statement said .

During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted which laid a successful trap and caught the accused JE red handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of

Rs 5000 from the complainant. The bribe money was later recovered from possession of the accused as well as one shopkeeper to whom he has given the money in presence of independent witnesses .The accused public servants was

arrested on the spot after completing all legal formalities. The role of GRS & other officials in case is being investigated,” it said, adding that further investigation in the case is going on .

