Video: Inkishaf | Are Watermelons Safe For Consumption In Kashmir?


3/15/2024 7:07:16 PM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Read Also Watermelon Sales Drop By 50% In Kashmir As Rumors Swirl Are Watermelons In The Srinagar Market Safe?

Are Watermelons safe for Human Consumption in Kashmir ? Here is this week's Inkishaaf with Dr. Raja Muzaffar Bhat

