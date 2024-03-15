SHORE Seaweed Chips Debuts In Tesco Scotland As“Local Favourites”

(MENAFN- Pressat) SHORE the Scottish Seaweed Company (SHORE) celebrates a new milestone achievement with the successful debut of their innovative 100% plant-based Seaweed Chips range into 71 Tesco stores across Scotland.

As part of a special Taste of Scotland promotion, SHORE'S Seaweed Chips are now available in their 80g share bag format, conveniently located in the“your local favourites” section of all Tesco superstores in Scotland. For a limited time, Clubcard members can enjoy the snacks for a special price of £1.50.

Featuring SHORE's Great Taste-winning Sweet Sriracha, Lightly Salted and Peking Duck flavours, the Seaweed Chips range promises a snacking experience that's not only better-for-you but also kinder on the planet. Crafted from sustainably hand-picked seaweed from the pristine waters of Wick, in the North of Scotland, SHORE Chips are 100% plant-based, packed with iodine and are even a source of gut-friendly fibre.

The promotion will run for the next three weeks, ensuring that Tesco shoppers across Scotland have ample opportunity to enjoy all three Seaweed Chips flavours until the end of the Easter break.

Keith Paterson, SHORE, said: We are delighted to see our products in Tesco, it's a great reward for all the hard work from the SHORE team. Our mission is to make our local, sustainable, and nutritious Scottish seaweed available to all through great tasting, better-for-you products. This is a big step in our progress of taking a once niche ingredient into the mainstream.”