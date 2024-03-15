Norfolk charity launches £6,000 fundraising appeal

The Watton branch of Norfolk Clubhouse , a charity founded by psychotherapist June Webb in 2019, has announced the launch of a new fundraising campaign . The organisation is setting out a goal of raising £6,000 to sustain and enhance its mental health support and employability skills training services for people in Watton and the surrounding areas, where options for those needing support are in short supply. This will ensure those who can't easily reach the nearest alternative Clubhouse meetings, in central and north Norwich, can continue to access services through the group's base at Watton Christian Community Centre.

The charity, which has no religious affiliation, plays a crucial role in providing a supportive community for individuals overcoming mental health challenges. Currently the Watton group meets on a weekly basis, with a part-time support worker organising everything from craft, music and cooking groups through to mentoring and support with re-entering the world of work. Following the international Clubhouse model , membership is free, with 'members' playing an active role in the everyday running of the group. Prospective participants can self-refer, or be referred by their GP, social worker or similar professional. Norfolk Clubhouse founder, June Webb, notes the importance of the Watton hub in supporting the mental health needs of the local community. She states, "The Watton branch of Norfolk Clubhouse serves as a lifeline for individuals in a location where mental health provisions are very limited. Our small but dedicated team provides essential support, enabling Clubhouse members to overcome life's challenges and regain a sense of purpose and wellbeing. "We may not be a large charity, but we hope that people in the area will appreciate the value in what we do and consider donating something - however big or small - to help keep the Watton Hub running in these difficult times." Funds raised in the current push for donations will be allocated towards the costs of part-time support staff and venue hire for the next 12 months. The £6,000 target is crucial to sustaining the charity's operations in Watton, and ensuring that Norfolk Clubhouse can continue to make a positive impact on the lives of those in need. "I'd just like to express how much I value Watton Norfolk Clubhouse. I can honestly say the support offered has helped me through a very dark year with regards to my mental health." - Anonymous Clubhouse member. About Norfolk Clubhouse Norfolk Clubhouse is a charitable social enterprise operating in the Norfolk area, and is the only such enterprise currently in East Anglia.

There are some 320 Clubhouses worldwide. The charity was founded and registered in June 2019 by June Webb in order to provide a sustainable place for those 18 years and over, and living with mental health difficulties, in which to actively participate in their life journey. Here, members can regain a sense of wellbeing and develop purposeful lives in the wider community. About June Webb Norfolk Clubhouse founder and psychotherapist June Webb is a registered member of the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) and holds an MAs in Counselling and Social Work.