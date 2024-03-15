Crisis Alert: Brazil’S Dairy Industry Seeks Immediate Aid

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Tirso Meirelles, FAESP/SENAR-SP leader, urges milk import limits and prompt release of promised government funds from four months ago.



In both São Paulo and across Brazil , the dairy sector is facing significant challenges, particularly for small-scale producers who are struggling to maintain their livelihoods.



Meirelles shed light on the main factors affecting dairy farmers, such as the low prices paid to them and the pressure from foreign dairy imports.



He underscored the delay in the delivery of R$1 billion that the federal government had pledged to support cooperatives and individual farmers.









At the 4th Alta Café Business and Technology Fair in Alta Mogiana, France Meirelles sought attention and action from authorities.























He emphasized Brazil's negligence towards dairy farmers despite being the third-largest milk producer globally.

















He highlighted approximately 5.1 million rural properties involved in dairy production, crucial for 99% of Brazil's municipalities.



They serve as primary income sources, supplementary incomes, or for self-sustenance.









Meirelles warned of milk production collapse without import quotas and accelerated financial aid to farmers.



He emphasized the urgency for the authorities to acknowledge that the situation for rural producers is becoming dire.









During a session of the Technical Commission of Dairy Cattle, João Bosco Andrade Pereira disclosed that some farmers have stopped production.



This is due to low prices and a lack of supportive measures, leading to hopelessness and uncertainty in the industry.

















Pereira emphasized urgent government action following appeals from São Paulo's dairy sector through FAESP. He noted that some small-scale farmers are leaving due to bleak prospects.

















FAESP plans to dispatch two letters advocating for the dairy sector.









One letter is directed to the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, and Supply (MAPA), and the other to the Secretariat of Agriculture and Supply (SAA).















Advocating for the Dairy Sector









The letter to MAPA aims to include the dairy sector in forthcoming emergency measures expected to be announced soon.























We urge long-term public policies to support the dairy industry, including the inclusion of liquid milk in government procurement programs.

















Additionally, we recommend measures such as extending loan terms and easing debt renegotiation.























The letter to the SAA reaffirms these requests and emphasizes formalizing an extra R$ 0.10 per liter for smaller milk producers.









This incentive, promised by the Agriculture Secretary, is deemed vital for the financial stability of small-scale producers.

