Russian Presidential Election Begins

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The voting process in the Russian presidential elections began at 8 AM today, Saturday, March 15th, local time.

Leonid Slutsky from the Liberal Democratic Party, Nikolai Kharitonov from the Communist Party of Russia, Vladislav Davankov from the New People Party, and Vladimir Putin, the current President of Russia, are the candidates for the 2024 Russian presidential elections.

According to the Central Election Commission of Russia, nearly 110 million Russian citizens, including 1.8 million residing outside the country, are eligible to participate in the elections.

Reports indicate that Russia has established over 90,000 polling stations from 8 AM to 8 PM local time from March 15th to 17th.

Considering Russia's vastness across multiple time zones, the Kamchatka and Chukotka regions in the Far East were the first to commence voting.

Polling stations in Kaliningrad, situated in the westernmost part of Russia, will be the last centers to begin voting.

According to Russian presidential election law, a candidate who secures more than 50 percent of the votes will win the election. If none of the candidates achieves this threshold, the election will proceed to a second round.

The Russian Election Commission will confirm the election results by March 28th at the latest and will announce the results within three days after confirmation.

