Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Proposes 5-Year Economic Revival Plan

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has revealed plans to rejuvenate Pakistan's struggling economy through a comprehensive five-year strategy, aiming to tackle inflation, alleviate poverty, and boost employment opportunities across the nation.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister of Pakistan convened a session, forming a committee to outline their five-year goals in sectors such as information technology, agriculture, industry, energy, food, and livestock.

It is said that this committee, after obtaining the necessary information, will prepare a comprehensive document encompassing the five-year goals of all sectors.

Pakistan's economy in recent years has faced major challenges due to political tensions, natural disasters, liquidity constraints, and increased loans from the World Bank.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, which brought Shahbaz Sharif to the prime minister's office, had promised during election campaigns to address Pakistan's economic woes.

Amidst these economic challenges, Pakistan also faces severe security concerns, particularly due to internal threats from militant groups. The instability in the region has hindered foreign investment and economic growth, further exacerbating Pakistan's economic struggles.

Furthermore, the recent political turmoil in Pakistan has added to the uncertainty, with former Prime Minister Imran Khan being arrested and jailed on corruption charges. Khan's imprisonment has led to increased political tensions and raised concerns about the country's stability and governance.

