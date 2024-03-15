Reflections & Rewards At Tashas Group

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The powerhouse hospitality group looks back at 2023 successes and outlines plans for openings in 2024.

March 2024, Dubai UAE – Tashas Group, the international hospitality powerhouse renowned for its award-winning concepts, is set for another remarkable year. The team led by the formidable Natasha Sideris is looking back on a year of remarkable achievements in 2023 while unveiling ambitious plans for growth and innovation in the coming year. This includes new tashas cafés in the region, Avli by tashas in Bahrain, the opening of the UAE's first hospitality Training Academy, and a new luxury fast service concept, Nala, both in Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz.

Since 2005, Founder & CEO of Tashas Group, Natasha Sideris, continues to redefine the hospitality landscape with its portfolio of acclaimed brands, including tashas café, Flamingo Room by tashas, Avli by tashas, Galaxy Bar, Collective Africa, Bungalo34, Perlage, and African Lounge. The predominant theme of 2024 revolves around prioritising quality over quantity, embracing the ethos of“less is more,” and consolidating current business endeavours. Additionally, Tashas Group will host a grand celebration on the 4th of March, inviting all staff members, almost 1,000 people, to come together and celebrate the successes achieved.

2023 at a Glance:

In 2023, Tashas Group continued raising the bar for culinary and hospitality excellence, successfully launching several new ventures across key markets. Notably, the Flamingo Collection captivated guests with its enchanting ambiance and exquisite cuisine, marking grand openings in Abu Dhabi and Riyadh within 2 months of each other. These openings represented more than just expansions; they underscored Tashas Group's commitment to delivering beautiful food, stunning environments, and engaging personal service across diverse cultural landscapes.

Despite the challenge of managing multiple openings in a short timeframe, Tashas Group demonstrated remarkable agility and resilience in 2023. By realigning teams and resources, the company ensured that each new establishment maintained the impeccable standards synonymous with the Tashas Group brand.

In 2023, Tashas Group achieved notable successes across various metrics, including impressive retention rates of 90%, and the creation of numerous new job opportunities in the market, marking a nearly 50% surge in staff count within the region and a significant number of internal promotions within the organization. Additionally, the Group contributed to expanding the job market in the GCC with the launch of Bungalo34. This exemplified its dedication to fostering economic growth, led to a positive reception, and provided employment opportunities within the region. These achievements underscore Tashas Group's culinary excellence and goal to have a meaningful impact on the communities it serves.

Moreover, Tashas Group bolstered its leadership team by introducing Federica Aprile as the Head of Marketing, a pivotal role aimed at spearheading the company's innovative endeavors towards marketing excellence. Federica collaborates closely with Umami Communications and A.M Studio, the agency responsible for managing all branding, creative, and social media presence for TG brands since 2005. Alongside Federica's appointment, the company made strategic hires and promotions across the head office team. These developments reflect Tashas Group's commitment to enhancing brand visibility and engagement, paving the way for even more success in 2024 and beyond.

Following the highly anticipated debut of the first tashas location in Battersea, London in November 2023, the brand is set to captivate discerning diners on an even grander scale. The brand is set to open three new tashas café locations across the Middle East; venues in Al Ain, plus Dhabab in KSA. Lastly, the first Dubai location, tashas Jumeira will be renovated and rebranded as tashas Jumeira Courtyard. Besides this, Tashas Group plans to open a Training Academy in Alskerkal Avenue which will be attached to diverse training spaces and a brand new luxury fast service concept, Nala. The new concept aims to deliver customers in and around Alskerkal luxury food in under 12 minutes while offering quality fresh food made on order that has become synonymous with what the Group stands for.

Natasha Sideris commented,“Since the opening of the first tashas café in South Africa, our people and our guests have been the driving force in everything we do. Nineteen years later, our focus remains on the people; we continue to grow together to create memorable and elevated dining experiences for every community we serve.”

As Tashas Group embarks on track for another successful year, the team is deeply grateful for the support of its loyal guests and hardworking team members over the past 19 years. Tashas Group is poised to reach new heights across different regions in 2024.

About Tashas Group:

Tashas Group is an international hospitality company owned by Natasha Sideris, CEO & Founder. The first tashas opened in 2005 and the group now has a number of award-winning concepts under its umbrella all founded on three core pillars: Beautiful food, stunning environments, and engaging personal service. With 35 locations across nine concepts in South Africa, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, the first tashas opened in London in 2023.