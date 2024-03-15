Brighton Yoga Foundation Wins Mental Health And Wellbeing Award

(MENAFN- Pressat) The British Wheel of Yoga (BWY) are proud to announce their nomination for a prestigious national award has won first place. Brighton Yoga Foundation (BYF) whose founder Davy Jones was awarded the BWY Community Champion Award 2023, have won the Mental Health and Wellbeing Award at the Community Sport and Recreation Awards 2024.

The awards, hosted by the Sport and Recreation Alliance under the patronage of HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, honour the contributions of clubs, organisations, and individuals who positively impact communities through sports and physical activity.

BWY nominated BYF for the work the Brighton Yoga Foundation have achieved in supporting more than 2000 individuals last year alone, through yoga programmes in diverse settings including mental health hospitals and prisons.

"We are delighted to see Brighton Yoga Foundation receive the Mental Health and Wellbeing Award," said Diana O'Reilly, Chair of the BWY, "This award not only recognises their outstanding efforts but also highlights how yoga can truly promote health and wellbeing within our communities."

Davy Jones said:“Brighton Yoga Foundation is thrilled to receive this prestigious award from the Sport and Recreation Alliance, and grateful to the BWY for nominating us. This recognition not only acknowledges our dedication to community outreach but acts as a catalyst to get further support to sustain and expand our work.”

View the winning entry here: BYF - Promo Film D3 - Google Drive

About BWY

BWY is committed to promoting a greater understanding of yoga and its safe practice through experience, education, study and training. Serving 5000+ members across the UK, BWY is a leader in developing high-quality yoga teacher training and champions yoga through events and festivals across the UK. A registered charity and established in 1965, BWY is recognised as the National Governing Body for Yoga by Sport England and Sport Wales. For more information:

About Brighton Yoga Foundation

Brighton Yoga Foundation is a non-profit organisation based in Brighton, UK, dedicated to making yoga accessible to all. We offer yoga community outreach activities throughout the year, providing free or subsidised classes to underserved populations. Our initiatives reach diverse settings, including schools, hospitals, and prisons, fostering physical and mental health for people of all backgrounds. For more information:

