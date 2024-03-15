St Patrick's Day Greeting Ecard Announced By Hope Spring Charity

(MENAFN- Pressat) The charity ecard platform responsible for raising funds for water poverty alleviation charity, Hope Spring, announced the publication of a set, consisting of six St Patrick's day greetings eCards today. St Patrick's day, or the feast of Saint Patrick, to give the event its official name is a cultural Irish event that morphed into a cultural event celebrating in Ireland and in the Irish diaspora.

St Patrick's day, which is firmly fixed on the events calendar for the 17th of March every year, is celebrated in Ireland and everywhere in the world, where you have a significant Irish population. The event is celebrated with festivity including singing, dancing as well as getting together with friends and family.

Hope Spring partnered with Ozami to create a set of six St Patrick's day ecards, to raise funds to alleviate water poverty, an intractable problem in some communities in the developing world. According to Hope Spring platform manager Seun Olonade, the new ecard will go a long way to contributing to and growing the platform. She added“we have been working on Mother's Day because we completely forgot about St Patrick's day. Luckily we were able to ask our partner Ozami to come up with a few new St Patrick's day ecards, which they delivered”.

Thought St Patrick's day is not know to be a significant greeting cards sending event, the few eCards sent and donation made, contribute significantly toward Hope Spring charity's water poverty alleviation work.

You can find more information about Hope Spring water poverty alleviation, their fundraising platform and the new eCards by visiting their website and social media